Obituaries 02-18-2026

Robert E. “Bramp” Thurlow

MBTA Retiree, talented woodworker, craftsman and family man

Born and raised in Raymond, Maine, he was the son of Harland and Bessie (Knight) Thurlow. Robert spent his early years in his hometown in Maine and after marrying Margaret “Peggy” (Corbett) Long, he and his wife came to live in Revere, where they raised their family.

Robert was a longtime resident of Revere since the 1960’s. He was employed as a bus driver for over 24 years with the M.B.T.A. and enjoyed 26 years of retirement, being able to enjoy special moments with his family. Robert was also a talented woodworker and craftsman.

Robert was a true family man and was most happy spending time with this family, especially his grandsons, who he referred to as his “boys,” They shared many years of camping trips together at Mi-Te-Jo Campground in Milton, New Hampshire, a time he truly cherished.

The devoted father of Claire M. McNair and her husband, Patrick E. McNair Sr. of Revere and the cherished grandfather of Patrick E. McNair, Jr. and Brody R. McNair, both of Revere, he is the former husband and friend of the late Margaret A. “Peggy” (Corbett) Long, the dear brother of Richard Thurlow and his wife, Bertha and his sister-in-law, Patricia Thurlow of Raymod, Maine. He was predeceased by his siblings, the late Ruth, Ruby, Martha, Russell, Esther, Bertha, and Ronald. Bramp looks forward to being reunited with his dear canine companion, Peanut. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a local animal shelter or rescue organization.

Dominic Joseph Taverna II

October 22, 1980 – February 6, 2026

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dominic Joseph Taverna, born October 22, 1980, in Malden.

Dominic was a man of deep faith, unwavering integrity, boundless love, warmth, compassion, and, above all, humor. From the very first moment you met him, you were drawn to him. A room truly lit up when he walked in. His smile and laughter were infectious, and if you were feeling low, Dominic always knew how to lift your spirits. His faith in God was as strong and steady as he was.

A true soldier, Dominic enlisted in the United States Army in 2003. He proudly served with the 3rd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, completing two tours in Iraq. For his bravery and service, he received numerous honors, including the Army Commendation Medal with Valor. He rarely spoke of these achievements, as he believed the true heroes were the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. To his mother and father, however, Dominic was always their hero.

His strong faith carried him through life’s many challenges. Sundays were devoted to church with his sister, Andrea, followed by cherished Sunday dinners at his mother’s home. He treasured golfing with his father, where long conversations about life unfolded between swings.

Dominic’s sister, Andrea was not only his sibling but his best friend. He considered her husband, Isreal Velez, the brother he never had. The sparkle in Dominic’s eyes shone brightest for his beloved nephew and godchild, Vinny. He delighted in dressing Vinny in Gucci, Polo, and Ralph Lauren, and could never get enough of him—nor Vinny of his Uncle Dom.

Dominic was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 537.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shauna; his mother, Joan, and her husband, Joe Ramage; his father, Dominic, and his wife, Toni Taverna; his sister and best friend, Andrea, her husband, Isreal and their son, Vincent Velez. He also leaves behind his Aunt Janice and Uncle Johnny Christoforo; Aunt Joyce Agri; Uncle Joe Agri and his husband, Riguel; Anthony and Suzanne Taverna; Francesca Marchese; Bert and Assunta Taverna; and many cherished cousins.

Among those especially close to him were John and Matthew Christoforo, Eddie and Theresa Klosiewicz, Stephanie Siden, Anthony Taverna, John and Andrew Marchese and Giuliano and Grace Taverna, along with many other beloved cousins. He also loved spending time with the next generation of cousins, always embracing his role as mentor, protector and friend.

Dominic was predeceased by his grandparents, Santo and Theresa Agri, and Dominic and Grace Taverna.

He was a man of strength, loyalty, and deep devotion to his family. Though our lives will never be the same without him, we find comfort in knowing he is now with our Savior.

Relatives and friends gathered Monday afternoon for visiting hours at the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea. Dominic's Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 17at St Mary's Parish in Revere. Services concluded with interment and military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dominic's memory may be made to Home Base.

Marie (Sarno) Procopio

She and her late husband were devoted parishioners of St. Anthony’s Church

Marie A. (Sarno) Procopio, 89, of Revere, a homemaker and Boston native, passed away February 10, 2026 after a long illness. She was 89 years old.

Marie was born on March 24, 1936 to Joseph and Emilia Sarno, who had immigrated to Boston from Avellino, Italy, several years earlier. The family, which included two other daughters, lived in a tenement in Boston’s North End, not far from the Old North Church.

After attending Boston Latin High School, she entered Emmanuel College in Boston, where she studied liberal arts and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. She worked for Pan American Airlines before her marriage and was once named “Miss Pan Am” in a company contest.

In 1948, the Sarno family moved to Revere, settling into a house that Mr. Sarno helped build in then western section of the city, which was mostly farmland at that time.

Marie met her future husband, Andrew J. Procopio Jr. of Revere on Revere Beach in the 1950s. The couple married on Oct. 8, 1960 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere and honeymooned in Europe. They lived in her parents’ home, where they raised two children and remained there for the rest of their lives.

The Procopios were devoted parishioners at St. Anthony’s Church. Mrs. Procopio for a time taught Sunday School at the church and was part of a group of parish women who helped clean and care for the church’s sanctuary and sacristy. Mr. and Mrs. Procopio were regular volunteers at annual outdoor summer festivals and Christmas bazaars at St. Anthony’s.

The couple were avid fans of opera, especially the famed tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

They were actively involved in their children’s various activities. Marie was a caregiver for her parents in their later years. She was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, the former executive director of the Revere Housing Authority. She is survived by her daughter, Diane DiBlasi of Clinton; her son, David and his wife, Kathleen Bright-Procopio of Saugus; her granddaughter, Kristen DiBlasi and her husband, Dr. Andrew Becker of Charlestown; her sister, Theresa MacIntosh of Malden; and many nieces and nephews. Marie was also the sister of the late Antoinetta Butler.

Services, which were private, were held in the Vertuccio Smith &Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals. Interment was in the Versailles Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Procopio's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Marilyn Ann Buckley

A woman of strong faith who dearly loved her family

Our beautiful mother, Marilyn Ann (Dewsnap) Buckley, of Amesbury, MA, formerly of Brentwood, NH, and Revere, passed away peacefully at Exeter Hospital, Exeter, NH, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 3, 1930 in Revere, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Clare) Dewsnap.

Marilyn was raised and educated in Revere. She was a proud graduate of Immaculate Conception School, Class of 1948. Following high school, Marilyn began working for New England Telephone Company until meeting her husband, James, the love of her life. Marilyn and James married in 1951 and remained in Revere, where they raised their family.

She was a devoted wife and dedicated her time to raising their six children.

Once her children were grown, Marilyn returned to the workforce first as a Department Cashier and then as a Buyer Assistant at Jordan Marsh, where she remained until the time of her retirement.

Marilyn was an avid reader and would often share book recommendations with her family. Her family meant everything to her, whether it was Thanksgiving dinner or Sunday night pizza, she loved being surrounded by her loved ones.

One of her greatest joys was traveling with James all over the United States, Canada, and Europe. She loved keeping up with technology and figuring out the latest computers, iPhones, and streaming services. She enjoyed knitting and volunteered her time donating caps and blankets for preemie babies to local hospitals. She was a woman of strong faith. Above all, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, James T. Buckley in 2007. She is survived by her children: Bryan Buckley and his wife, Deborah Faunce, of Magnolia, MA, Paul Buckley of Ipswich, MA, Rosemary Babcock and her husband, Michael, of Brentwood, NH, Noreen Fantasia and her husband, Angelo, of Salem, NH, and her daughter-in-law Leslie Buckley of Windham, NH. Marilyn was the cherished grandmother of James (Jay), Christina, Derek,Timia, Baret, Kevin, Laurie, Nicole, Caitlin, Rian, Jillian, Kelsey, Adam, Jake and Luke and adored great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Paul Dewsnap and his wife, Laura Zavatto of Port Jefferson, NY. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her two sons, the late Donald and Mark Buckley, her daughter-in-law, Cathy Whittaker, granddaughter, Madison Faunce Buckley, great-grandson, Shawn Evans Jr., and her brothers Terrance and Donald Dewsnap.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Elizabeth Calsey House, where Marilyn resided for the past six years and made many wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Myositis Association.