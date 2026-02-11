News

Winter Wonderland at Revere Beach

Photos By Marianne Salza
Dave Smith, of Newton, and Maria Reifstahl, of Watertown, visiting Revere Beach for the
February 7 Winter Wonderland stand next to the ice sculpture sign welcoming visitors to the
City’s Winter Wonderland.
Jim Stasinos, Kerri Foglietta, and Tom Duda, Winthrop resident, of
Fat Jim’s Catering, in Danvers, who earned Third-Place in the
chili cookoff.
Rithy Chhy, Maredy Sar, Erichson Seang, and Brenda Tran, of Lynn, who were in search of a chili
with smoky, chunky meat with a little spice, and little acidity.

