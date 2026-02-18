RHS Roundup

RHS boys 4 x 200 takes second place at D-2 Meet; smashes their own RHS record

The Revere High boys 4 x 200 relay quartet of senior Oliver Escobar, junior Joey Angiulo, senior Edwin Alarcon, and senior Jeremy X turned in a superb performance at the MIAA Division 2 State Championship Meet last Wednesday at The Track at New Balance to bring home a second-place medal.

Their time of 1:30.76 was just 0.42 behind the first-place team from Catholic Memorial and shattered their own RHS school record of 1:33.27 that they had set just two weeks previously at the MSTCA Invitational.

In addition, the foursome put up the sixth-fastest time in Massachusetts this season which qualified them for the 2026 Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City and likely will also qualify them for the 2026 New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston.

“The guys ran incredibly fast,” said RHS head coach David Fleming. “Oliver got us off to a blazing start. As usual, he turned on the jets at about 30-40 meters and got us the early lead. Joey ran a great second leg. You could see how determined he was to keep us in front. Edwin, who keeps finding new gears, was able to extend the lead and hand off to Jeremy. And, when Jeremy gets the baton with a lead, it’s all over. It was just a matter of how fast.

“I could see with about 100 meters to go that it would be a fast time,” Fleming continued. “With a big lead, it’s a credit to Jeremy that he pushed all the way through the finish line. The combined effort helped them take almost two and a half seconds off their record.

“They work so well together,” Fleming added. “Everyone knows their role. They take pride in their smooth handoffs. I can’t wait to see how they do in the All-State Meet.”

In the other events featuring Revere boys who qualified for the meet

— Three Patriots competed in the 55m dash. Jeremy X finished in 14th place with a sprint of 6.83; Escobar came across the line in 23rd in 6.89; and Emmanuel Lopera was 25th in 6.92:

— In the 300m dash, Jeremy X just missed medaling, coming across the line in 9th place with a time of 36.24. Teammate Joey Angiulo finished in 23rd place in 37.63;

— The 4 x 400 relay foursome of Angiulo, Lopera, Amari Miller-Tobey, and Alarcon finished in 11th place in a time of 3:36.90, which was just 1.26 seconds off the medal podium;

— The 4 x 800 team of Diogo Yogi, Kosta Stamatopoulos, Cristian Requeno, and Thomas Waldron finished in 18th place with a time of 9:27.12; and.

— Bryan Maia’s toss of 40′-10.5″ in the shot-put landed Bryan in 15th place in the competition.

Gemma Stamatopoulos wins 8th place medal in 600 at D-2 Meet

Revere High track standout Gemma Stamatopoulos brought home an eighth-place medal in the 600m event at last Wednesday’s Division 2 State Track Meet that was held at The Track at New Balance in Brighton.

Gemma came across the line in a time of 1:42.58 to earn her ribbon from among the field of 28 competitors. “This was not a personal record (PR) for Gemma, but still a super-strong race,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Since the field was so competitive, the girls took the first of three laps a little too hard, which put Gemma right off her PR.”

Rania Hamdani was right behind Stamatopoulos with a 10th place finish in the 600. “This was not bad for being only Rania’s fourth time running this distance,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “She ran a 1:45.28, also just off of her PR.”

Teammate Olivia Rupp competed in the 1-mile and finished in 25th place with a clocking of 5:49.21. “This was a strong time for Olivia, right next to her season-best time of 5:47,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli.

The Lady Patriot 4 x 200 quartet of Jaliyah Manigo, Dayana Ortega, Hamdani, and Danni Hope Randall, who had been seeded 22nd coming into the meet, finished in 17th place with a time of 1:55.38, which was the second-fastest time in school history, only 0.18 off the school record that was set three years ago.

Revere’s 4 x 800 team of Rupp, Hamdani, Emma DeCrosta, and Stamatopoulos turned in a strong performance to come across the line in 11th place with a time of 10:41.47.

Looking ahead to the rest of the indoor season, a contingent of Lady Patriots will be competing in these upcoming meets:

— On February 25, Dayana Ortega, Basma Sahibi, and Zizi Kalliavas will compete in the MSTCA Pentathlon;

— On March 21, Gemma Stamatopoulos will compete in the 800m at the Adidas Nationals in Virginia Beach;

— On March 22, the Sprint Medley Relay Team of Danni Hope Randall, Zizi Kalliavas, Rania Hamdani, and Gemma Stamatopoulos will compete at the Adidas Nationals.

RHS girls hoop defeats Northeast, qualifies for tourney

The Revere High girls basketball team punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with a 54-18 victory over Northeast Regional this past Monday.

The triumph improved the Lady Patriots’ record to 10-8, thereby assuring coach Ariana Rivera’s squad of the .500 record needed to secure a spot in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Last Tuesday the Lady Patriots traveled to Somerville, which is undefeated and in first-place in the Greater Boston League, and came up on the short end of a 53-36 decision.

The contest was a hard-fought battle through the first half. The Lady Patriots trailed 16-7 after one period, but closed the gap to 26-21 at the intermission. However, the Lady Patriots struggled on offense to start the second half. Revere scored only six points in the third period and never recovered.

Shayna Smith led Revere in the scoring column with 15 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Two nights later the Lady Patriots hosted GBL foe Everett for Senior Night festivities at which the five members of the team from the RHS Class of 2026 — Shayna Smith, Sonia Haily, Sara Sbai, Zohra Benkreira, and Asmaa Azeroual — were recognized for their contributions to the RHS girls basketball program.

The game started with a nice show of sportsmanship by both teams. Revere senior Sonia Haily, who had her senior season cut short because of a knee injury, was allowed to step on the court to start the game and to score the first basket. (An Everett girl then was allowed to score the next hoop.)

The Lady Patriots once again got off to a slow start and fell behind by 13 points, 17-4, at the first buzzer. However, Revere found its offensive touch in the second period and sliced the Everett advantage to one, 25-24, at the half.

However, the Lady Patriots were unable to sustain their momentum after the intermission, scoring only seven points in the second half to come up on the short end of a 47-31 decision. Allyson Ollivierra and Addison Ulwick both hit for nine points to pace the Revere offense.

The Lady Patriots returned to the win column last Friday with a big win over Salem, 54-13. Revere shot out to a 15-2 lead after the first period and never looked back, taking a commanding 30-5 lead into the half, enabling RHS head coach Ariana Rivera to use her entire roster.

Sarah Lechheb (12 points and four steals), Sara Sbai (12 points), and Addison Ulwick (11 rebounds) led the way for the Lady Patriots.

Rivera and her crew were scheduled to conclude their 2026 regular season with contests last night (Tuesday) against Danvers and tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon for a 1:30 tip-off with Medford.

They then will await the announcement, which is expected this Saturday, of their seeding and opening-round opponent in the D-1 tourney.

RHS boys hoop wins season finale

The Revere High boys basketball team concluded its season on a positive note with a 64-31 victory at Northeast Regional this past Monday.

Senior tri-captain Isaiah Llanos poured in a career-high 26 points, which included four three-pointers. Sophomore guard Charles Dobre reached double figures with 13 points and made five steals.

The win was a nice bounce-back for the Patriots after a tough stretch last week. Last Tuesday the Patriots dropped a heartbreaker to Somerville, which is in third place in the Greater Boston League, by a score of 46-45.

The contest was highlighted by Senior Night festivities at which the seven members of the team from the RHS Class of 2026, captains Devin Berry, Nick Rupp, and Isaiah Llanos and fellow seniors Zaney Kayembe, Jadrian Sanchez, Joseph Carlo, and Omar Attabou, were recognized for their contributions to the RHS boys basketball program.

In a 64-59 loss to Medford this past Saturday, Llanos drained a trio of treys to lead Revere in the scoring column with 13 points. Dobre turned in a strong all-around effort with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Senior Jordan Sanchez added seven points and pulled down five boards.

Last Thursday, the Pats came up short to Everett, 74-35, with Llanos hitting for 10 points and junior forward Bryan David grabbing 10 rebounds and adding six points.

“The team showed a lot of improvement from December through January and into February,” said RHS head coach David Leary, whose squad ended up at 5-15. “The kids stayed together, continued to work and made their community proud.”