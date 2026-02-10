‘Deceitful Intensions’ Released by Local Author, Gerard Cole

Story by Marianne Salza

For eight months three young siblings tenderly sang beside their mother, who lay unresponsive in a hospital bed following a serious car accident. What began as songful prayers of soothing motivated Michael, Avery, and Nadia to share their uplifting voices on the national stage of “America’s Got Talent.”

“Deceitful Intentions: From America’s Got Talent to Branson,” is a journey of faith, betrayal, and resilience written by Revere resident, Gerard Cole, Senior. The novel describes the true story of Cole touring the country as a talent manager for his niece and nephews.

“It was meditative,” reflected Cole about writing his second book. “It reminded me of how joy is in the journey. We went through trials and tribulations, but a miracle happened within the story.”

As a man of faith, Cole felt it was his purpose to guide Michael, Avery, and Nadia, putting his job as a real estate broker aside for over five years as they traveled, performing healing music with their band, Voices of Glory.

“Because they were my niece and nephews, and were so young, I knew I had to be there with them,” insisted Cole, who worked with local talent in Boston’s music industry. “Nadia was nine at the time, the second oldest was 13, and the other, 16. It was my calling to protect these children, my brother, and his wife.”

Voices of Glory were celebrated by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, featured on the front cover of Christian Voice Magazine, and made appearances on the Christian television network, TBN, as well as The Jim Bakker Show.

“These kids were dedicated to trying to save souls,” Cole emphasized. “I try to walk in the shoes of Jesus Christ every day. It’s all about love.”

Several months after Michael, Avery, and Nadia were taken out of their New York school to pursue a $300,000 contract toward their own show in Branson, Missouri, the family learned that the promising opportunity was a fraud.

“This is an important story, not just because of family bonding, but because of what could happen to stars once they come off TV,” said Cole.

The family remained in Branson — known for its live musical entertainment and venues – and were embraced. Now the three members of Voices of Glory are married with their own children.

“Deceitful Intentions,” published January 4, 2026, is available in English, Spanish, and audiobook formats wherever popular books are sold. Visit www.JoyMadeVisible.com to purchase faith-based accessories, apparel, and jewelry by Joy in the Journey LLC founder, Gerard Cole, Senior.

“Anyone who ever had the door shut on them would love this book,” explained Cole, best-selling author for his first book, “Jailed by Lust, Released by Love.” “Just because someone closed the door doesn’t mean that it’s over. You can keep moving on.”