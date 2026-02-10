News Briefs

Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces $6.8 Million in Fire Department Grants

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced that applications are being accepted for two competitive grant programs that will deliver nearly $7 million to fund safety equipment for Massachusetts firefighters and life safety education for children and older adults.

“These grant programs go directly to the safety of our firefighters and the most vulnerable residents of the communities they protect,” said Governor Maura Healey. “From turnout gear and rescue tools to age-appropriate education for young students and senior citizens, we’re helping to keep Massachusetts one of the most fire-safe states in the nation.”

“The Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program funds gear that will help firefighters protect themselves, each other, and their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “And the SAFE and Senior SAFE program supports life-saving prevention and education tools tailored to the people most at risk in a fire. We encourage all our cities and towns to apply for these grants.”

“Each year, the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grants, SAFE grants, and Senior SAFE grants deliver millions of dollars to Massachusetts communities to prevent fires and protect people,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for making these vital resources available to the Massachusetts fire service.”

The FY26 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program makes up to $5 million available to Massachusetts fire departments to reimburse them for eligible gear purchases. The flexibility of the grant program allows departments to make purchasing decisions based on their unique needs and resources, but it emphasizes compliance with OSHA and NFPA standards.

The FY26 Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE grants offer $1.8 million to fund fire and life safety education for school-age children and people aged 65 and older. This latter group is at greatest risk of death or serious injury in a fire at home.

Both grant programs are offered by the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security through the Department of Fire Services. To learn more about these and other resources for the fire service, visit the DFS website.

2026 CANDIDATE NOMINATION PAPERS NOW AVAILABLE

The process of qualifying for the 2026 ballot has officially begun, the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division announced today. Candidates seeking to run in the September 1st State Primaries or the November 3rd State Election may now obtain nomination papers.

Nomination papers, the petitions candidates use to request that their name be added to the ballot, are available at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s offices today. Papers will also be made available in select city and town election offices later in the week.

Offices on Massachusetts ballots this year include U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of the Commonwealth, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Governor’s Councillor, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, and Register of Probate. Certain areas of the state may have additional county offices on the ballot.

Candidates for district and county offices have until April 28th to gather signatures from registered voters and submit them to local registrars for certification. They will then have until May 26th to file their papers with the State Elections Division.

Candidates for federal and statewide offices running in the Democratic and Republican Primaries must submit their nomination papers to local registrars no later than May 5th, and then file the certified papers with the Elections Division by June 2nd.

Non-party candidates for federal and statewide offices will have until July 28th to turn in their nomination papers at local registrars’ offices, and until August 25th to file them with the Elections Division.

The State Elections Division is located on the 17th Floor at One Ashburton Place, in Boston. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Western Office is located at 436 Dwight Street, Springfield, while the Southeastern Office may be found at 218 South Main Street, Fall River.

Candidates may find additional information on how to run for office on the Elections Division’s website.