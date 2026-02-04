RHS Roundup

RHS boys fall just short of upsetting Chelsea

The Revere High boys basketball team’s rivalry with Chelsea has been well-documented over the past 15 years or so since the schools re-instituted their home-and-home series while Chelsea was still a member of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

The highly-anticipated “Battle of Broadway” between the two ancient archrivals — who had been foes dating back to the 1920s — has provided an opportunity both for the players and the fans on both sides to show their school spirit.

This past Thursday’s “Battle of Broadway Round 2” for 2026 once again lived up to its billing. In this year’s first meeting between the foes at the beginning of January, Chelsea (which is in second place in the GBL and has an overall record of 10-3) controlled the play for most of that one, though Revere came back in the fourth quarter to make it a closer game than the 55-50 final score would indicate.

However, the Patriots came out on fire in the rematch, moving out to an 11-4 lead at the end of the first period, thanks to baskets from junior forward Bryan David (who finished with five points and 10 rebounds), junior guard Wesley Nunez, junior guard Chris Recinos (six points, six assists), and a traditional three-point play by senior tri-captain Devin Berry.

The Red Devils turned the tables in the second quarter with much more intensity on the defensive end. The Patriots struggled to score and Chelsea took advantage, scoring on multiple turnovers and gaining control of the game. Wesley Nunez (five points) drained a three-pointer from the wing, Berry had a fast break layup and sophomore guard Charles Dobre made three free throws. However, that was all the offense that the Patriots could generate, and they entered the locker room trailing 25-19 at the half.

The third quarter was like watching a good old heavyweight boxing match, as both teams exchanged baskets throughout the period. Charles Dobre (15 points, six rebounds, four steals) made two three-pointers and a free-throw, Berry made two tough shots in the lane plus a free throw, and Bryan David had a nice offensive rebound put back.

However, the Patriots were unable to cut into the Chelsea lead and the Patriots trailed, 40-33, heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots showed a ton of fight in the final eight minutes. battling back from 10-point deficits on two occasions. Recinos drove to the basket and made a nice layup over a defender to cut the Chelsea lead to eight with just 2:48 left in the game. Devin Berry (21 points, five rebounds) saved his best for last, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a three pointer from the top of the key to cut the Chelsea lead to 53-48 with just under a minute to go.

After RHS head coach David Leary called a time-out to set up a pressure defense, the Patriots executed it well and got a steal that led to another Dobre three-pointer with just 18 seconds remaining to make it 53-51.

Following a Chelsea time out, Revere once again set up in their full-court pressure and Chris Recinos came up with a big steal with 14 seconds left. Leary felt the Patriots had the advantage and passed on calling his final timeout and Revere pushed it up the floor to try to tie it or win it.

The final, frenetic seconds proved to be an exciting finish to a high school basketball game. The Patriots had three, point-blank looks on layups and offensive rebounds, but the ball refused to fall through the cylinder and eventually was tipped out of bounds as time expired.

“I was proud of the effort,” Leary said. “Chelsea’s a really good team, but as I always say about the Broadway Battle, you can throw out the records. School pride takes over and these games are usually always tooth-and-nail.

“Should I have called my last time out to set up a play?” Leary continued. “I thought we made the right decision. We got three very good looks at the hoop and unfortunately just couldn’t make one of them to tie the game and send it into overtime. We are improving at the right time of the year and hopefully we can start scratching the win column soon.”

Revere was scheduled to travel to non-league foe Brooke Charter yesterday (Tuesday) and will return home to host Somerville next Tuesday evening for Senior Night festivities at 7:00.

RHS girls stand at 7-6

The Revere High girls basketball team stands at 7-6 on the season as coach Ariana Rivera and her squad head into the final third of their 2026 campaign.

The Lady Patriots took on a pair of highly-ranked non-league opponents this past week, a 12-1 Danvers team (which is ranked #24 in the MIAA D-2 power ratings) last Wednesday and a 10-3 Whittier Tech squad (#29 in D-3) this past Sunday.

In the 46-25 loss to Danvers, the Lady Patriots fell behind early, 15-2, after one period and 22-7 at the half. Although they picked up their offensive tempo after the intermission, the Lady Patriots proved unable to mount a comeback.

Shayna Smith led Revere with nine points and five rebounds and Addison Ulwick grabbed seven boards.

In Sunday’s match at Whittier, the Lady Patriots trailed 12-9 after one period and 24-15 at the half, but could ot close the gap after the intermission.

Allyson Ollivierra led the Revete offense with 14 points. Smith and Ulwick both hit for eight.

Sandwiched in-between those two losses was a 51-27 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) opponent Chelsea last Thursday. The Lady Patriots took control from the outset, jumping out to a 14-5 lead after one period that they expanded to 33-14 at the half.

Ollivierra poured in 26 points and made five steals. Sarah Lecheb hit for seven points and Rebecca Mercado added five points to go with two steals.

In their two GBL contests prior to the Chelsea tilt, the Lady Patriots fell to Lynn Classical, 45-36, but defeated Lynn English, 36-30.

In the contest with Classical, Revere was within a point at the intermission, 19-18, but the Lady Rams soon opened a double-digit lead in the third period that the Lady Patriots were unable to overcome.

Addison Ulwick led Revere with 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. Rebecca Mercado turned in a strong defensive effort with four steals.

In the victory over Lynn English, the Lady Patriots overcame injuries and a deficit entering the fourth period, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 19-3 in the final eight minutes, to come away with the win.

Allyson Ollivierra turned in a strong effort with a near double-double, pumping in 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Senior captain Shayna Smith also came close to a double-double with eight points and nine boards. Sonia Haily and Sara Sbai came off the bench and provided a major contribution to the Revere comeback.

The Lady Patriots, who presently are tied for second place in the GBL with Medford with a 7-3 league record, three games behind 10-0 Somerville, were scheduled to play at GBL foe Malden last night (Tuesday) and will travel to Somerville next Tuesday.

Boys track defeats Everett & Medford to improve to 6-1

The Revere High boys indoor track and field team defeated Greater Boston League rivals Medford (56-35) and Everett (55-31) in the Patriots’ final dual meets of the 2026 indoor season last Friday evening at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

The double wins gave coach David Fleming’s Patriots a final dual meet record of 6-1, good for second place in the GBL behind 7-0 Somerville.

Leading the way for the Patriots was senior Jeremy X, who took first place vs. both Everett and Medford in the 55 meter dash with a sprint of 6.72 and in the 300 dash with a clocking of 37.01. Impressively, both of those times were the fastest of the night among all of the GBL teams at the Reggie, all of whom were competing in dual meets.

Bryan Maia was the shot-put king of the evening with a GBL-best toss of 46′-5.25″, a throw that was more than five feet longer than his closest competitor.

Thomas Waldron topped all opponents from Medford and Everett in the mile with his clocking of 5:16.47.

Edwin Alarcon took first vs. Everett in the 600 with a time of 1:26.92, which was good for second place vs. Medford.

Oliver Escobar also turned in a fine meet. Oliver took second vs. both foes in the 55 dash with a sprint of 6.78, which ranked as the second fastest sprint of the night in the GBL behind only his teammate, Jeremy X.

Kepler Celamy took second vs. Medford and third vs. Everett in the long jump and completed a sweep for Revere in the 55 dash with his time of 7.01, which was the fourth fastest sprint of the night at the Reggie.

Kosta Stamatopoulos finished first vs. Everett in the 1000 with a time of 3:04.08, which was good for third vs. Medford.

Diogo Yogi grabbed first place vs. Everett in the two-mile with a time of 11:14.91, which was good for second vs. Medford.

In the 4 x 400 relay, the Patriot foursome of Amari Miller-Tobey, Joey Angiulo, Sean Colleton, and Edwin Arlacon topped the field with a time of 3:44.58, which was the fastest time of the night among the GBL teams by seven seconds.

The Revere quartet of Kepler Celamy, Kalebe Mendes, Sergio Peguero, and Emmanuel Lopera won the 4 x 200 relay with a time of 1:40.29.

Additional point-scorers for the Patriots’ winning efforts were:

— Joey Angiulo took first place vs. Medford and second vs. Everett in the long jump with a leap of 19′-6″. Joey also took second vs. Medford and third vs. Everett in the 300 dash;

— Amari Millar-Tobey grabbed third vs. Medford in the 300;

— Adalberto Martinez Jr. took second vs. Medford in the shot-put;

— Fajr Razi took first place vs. Everett and second vs. Medford in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.02. Fajr also earned a point for a third-place vs. Medford in the shot-put; and

— Audii Key came across the line in second vs. Everett and third vs. Medford in the 55 hurdles.

The Patriots will compete in the GBL Meet tomorrow (Thursday) evening at the Reggie. Senior Night festivities will be held in the RHS gym when the team returns from Boston.

RHS girls track splits tri-meet

The Revere High girls indoor track and field team concluded its 2026 dual meet season with a tri-meet with Greater Boston League (GBL) foes Everett and Medford.

The Lady Patriots cruised past Everett, 75-18, but came up just short to Medford, 49-46. Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli’s squad concluded their dual-meet season with a 5-2 record, good for third place in the GBL.

Senior captain Olivia Rupp turned in a performance worthy of Iron Girl, defeating her Everett and Medford opponents in three events: the 1000m with a time of 3:39.12 (4th best on the night in the GBL); the 1-mile with a clocking of 5:50.18 (3rd best in the GBL); and the 2-mile with a time of 14:43.85 (2nd best in the GBL).

Olivia was the high scorer for the meet, tallying 15 points vs. both Medford and Everett for a total output of 30 points on the night.

Senior captain Gemma Stamatopoulos as usual was a major contributor for the Lady Patriots. Gemma won the high jump with a leap of 4′-8″, which was the second-best in the GBL that night; finished first vs. Everett and second vs. Medford in the 600m with a season-best time of 1:44.16; and grabbed second vs. both opponents in the 2-mile run.

Senior captain Rania Hamdani also scored points in multiple events. Rania took first-place vs. Everett and second vs. Medford in the 300m dash with a time of 46.62 and second vs. Everett and third vs. Medford in the 600m with her clocking of 1:50.38, which marked the first time that Rania has competed in that event.

Senior captain Dayana Ortega defeated both her Medford and Everett opponents in the 55m hurdles with a personal record (PR) time of 10.17, a clocking that was the second-fastest of the night in the GBL. Dayana also took a second vs. Everett in the 55m dash with a PR of 8.19 and a first vs. Everett in the long jump.

Another notable performance was turned in by the Lady Patriot 4 x 400m relay quartet of Jaliyah Manigo, Danni Hope Randall, Zizi Kalliavas, and Rania Hamdani, who ran a huge season PR of 4:34.57, which should qualify them for the Division 2 State Meet next week.

Emma Decrosta took second vs. Everett and third vs. Medford in both the 1000 (in a clocking of 3:46.26) and in the 1-mile (with a time of 6:37.47), both of which were PR performances for Emma.

Additional point-scorers for the Lady Patriots were:

— Bianca Rincon took a second vs. Everett and a third vs. Medford in the 55 hurdles;

— Senior captain Jaliyah Manigo finished second vs. Everett and third vs. Medford in the 300 in a PR time of 47.14;

— Zacharania Kalliavas grabbed a third vs. Everett in the 600;

— Genevieve Zierten finished third vs. both opponents in both the 2-mile and the shot-put;

— Ina Tamizi took second vs. Everett in the high jump and the long jump; and

— Siobhan Zierten grabbed third vs. Everett in the long jump.

The Lady Patriots will compete in the GBL Meet tomorrow (Thursday) evening at the Reggie. Senior Night festivities will be held in the RHS gym when the team returns from Boston.