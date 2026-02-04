It seems like it was just yesterday that Patriot Nation looked forward to our Patriots making it to the Super Bowl almost every year. From 2002-2019, the Pats went to nine Super Bowls in 18 years, winning six of them, a dynastic record of consistency spearheaded by Bill Belichick and Tom Brady that we feel confident in saying will never be equaled in the NFL.

But after a bit of a drought for the past half-decade, the Patriots once again are back in the big game and Patriot Nation is at the center of the sports world’s universe, this time with head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye leading the way.

The Super Bowl is such a gigantic event that it attracts the non-sports fans among us, even if the major draw for them is the halftime show, which this year will feature Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny, the number one recording artist in the world, or the Super Bowl ads, which themselves generate their own conversation.

For our part, we’ve been getting ourselves pumped-up for the big game by watching highlights of the Pats’ previous Super Bowl wins, including the 2015 victory over Seattle in which Brady rallied the Pats from a 24-14 deficit with 8:30 left in the game and Malcolm Butler made his immortal game-saving interception on the Patriot one-yard line.

So whether these Pats will bring us the joy of the Patriots’ victories of the Brady/Belichick era or the pain of the losses to Green Bay, the Giants, and the Eagles (or, heaven forbid, the 1986 loss to the Bears), Sunday evening promises to be a fun time for all of us.