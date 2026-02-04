Obituaries 02-04-2026

Maria Torra

Retired Seamstress

Maria L. (Fabiano) Torra of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026. She was 92 years old.

Born in San Sossio Baronia, Avellino, Italy, she was the cherished daughter of the late Vito and Vincenza (Marinella) Fabiano. Prior to her retirement, Maria worked as a seamstress in the clothing industry. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and working in her garden.

Maria was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Torra and the devoted mother of Francesco M. “Franco” Torra and his wife, Josephine of Medford and Vincenza DiFlumeri and her husband, Antonio of Revere. She was the adored grandmother of Marianna Torra of Wakefield, Francesco M. Torra, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Wakefield, Palmina Panzini and her husband, Eric of Middleton, Annamaria Trichilo and her husband, Joseph of Lynnfield and Basilio DiFlumeri and his wife, Emma of North Andover; the loving great-grandmother to Domenic, Anthony and Mario Torra, Luca Panzini, Vincenzo and Mila Trichilo and Anthony and Cara DiFlumeri. She was the dear sister of Grazia Bonavita of Medford, Gerardo Fabiano of Peabody, Francesco Fabiano of Somerville, and the late Antonio, Luigi and Giovanni Fabiano and Caterina Natola. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held today, Wednesday, February 4th in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, February 5th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Russell Ernest Boyington

Sexton of Revere’s First Congregational Church

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Russell Ernest Boyington of Revere, affectionately known as Russ to his family and friends, on January 27, 2026. Born on March 4, 1948, in Biddeford, Maine, he was 78 years old.

Russ, a lifelong resident of Revere, spent his summers in North Conway, New Hampshire, a [place etched in his heart, and he preferred vacationing there above anywhere else.

Russ was a crane operator at Bethlehem Steel in Boston. He worked a variety of jobs before finding his life’s passion, caring for First Congregational Church. Russell dedicated the past 24 years serving as the sexton for the church, caring for the grounds.

Russ was the beloved husband of Katherine (Haas) of Revere for almost forty years. Russell had two stepchildren, Cheryl Sena and her husband, Peter Cario of Santa Clarita, California, and Richard Sena, Jr. and his wife, Cathy Sena of Winthrop and seven grandchildren: Kevin Sena, Benjamin Sena, Daniel Sena, Rose Sena, Amy Sena, Gabriella Sena Cario, and Anabella Sena Cario and one great-grandchild, Raine Sena. Russell was the cherished son of the late Austin. R. Boyington and Patricia M. Towle Boyington of Revere and Dover, New Hampshire. He was the beloved brother of Susan Janetos and her husband, Jahn Janetos of Hales Location, New Hampshire, and her children, Scott Vincent and Tammy Vincent of Maynard, Mass.; Chad Vincent and Lorry Vincent of Atkinson, NH and Heather Kent and Shane Kent of, Franklin, MA. He was the brother of the late Thomas E. Boyington (deceased in 1993) of Revere and his children, Desiree Genepra Lermond and Erik Lermond of Chelsea and Kerri Rutstein of Haverhill. Russell also took great joy in his many grand-nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be this Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 3. to 7 p.m.

in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 230 Beach St., Revere. Attendees for Russells funeral service on Friday are welcome to park in the funeral home parking lot.

In lieu of flowers and because Russell’s passion was keeping the church grounds beautiful, the family has asked that donations be made payable to the First Congregational Church, 230 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151 to purchase an automatic sprinkler system, or to the donor’s favorite charity in his name.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

William H. Johnson

Husband, father and grandfather, he was affectionately known to all his family as “Pops”

Family and friends attended a Memorial Visitation in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Saturday, January 31st for William H. Johnson, who died quietly at his home in Revere on Monday, January 26th following a steady decline in health. He was 84 years old. A Funeral

Service was conducted in the Funeral Home following the visitation and interment was private.

Billy, as he was known to all who knew him, was born in Boston on July 30, 1941 to his late parents, Henry Johnson and Mildred (Broderick) Johnson. He and his only sibling, Paul, were raised and educated in East Boston. He attended Boston English High School and was a standout athlete during his time in high school. He lettered in both basketball and football. Billy was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1959.

He began a career in the construction industry and worked as a laborer for Local #22 for over 40 years. He was able to provide for his family and made a good living. He was generous and loving, not only known for his tall stature, but as a hard-working man who loved to cook, had great pride in dressing neatly and being well organized. Billy was a husband, father and grandfather who was affectionately known to all his family as “Pops.”

In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports especially his “Favorite UConn Connecticut Basketball Girls” and doing crossword puzzles. He was often out on his patio taking in the sun. His favorite season of course was summer, but whatever the season, a sunny day was a good day.

He was also a proud friend of “Billy Watt,” and he enjoyed over 30 years of sobriety in the Sunshine State of Florida. His love for his family was extraordinary and obvious.

The beloved husband of Josephine M. (Modica) Johnson of Revere, he was the loving father of Mark H. Johnson and his wife, Robin of North Andover, William M. Johnson and his wife, Michelle Suarez of West Palm Beach, Florida, John A. Johnson and his wife, Rita of Whitman and Allison Clark of Plymouth; the cherished grandfather of Mark W. Johnson of Revere, Megan Miraglia of Saugus, Erinann Johnson and her partner, Philip Witham of Stoneham, Olivia R. Johnson of South Boston, Ashley Wedge, Corey Wedge, and Jenny Wedge of Plymouth; the great grandfather of Aidan, Ronan, Charlotte, Addison, Audrey and Jack and the dear brother of the late Paul F. Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.