Grazioso joins Massachusetts’ leading anti-hunger organization

Project Bread Welcomes Barrett Grazioso as Chef Educator. For Chef Barrett Grazioso, food has always been more than a meal – it’s been a way to bring people together, nourish communi­ties, and spark meaningful change. Now, after more than 30 years spent cook­ing, leading school nutrition programs, and strength­ening local food systems, Grazioso is bringing that passion to Project Bread as the organization’s newest Chef Educator.

Rooted in a childhood spent between California and Massachusetts, Grazio­so grew up in a family of gardeners and learned ear­ly what it meant to respect food and the labor behind it. Inspired by her grand­mother’s homegrown cook­ing and a kitchen that al­ways welcomed visitors, she knew by age seven she wanted to be a chef. After formal culinary training in Los Angeles, she built a diverse career apprenticing under chefs across the coun­try and abroad, and working as a pastry chef, private chef, executive chef, and school nutrition director.

Most recently, Grazioso led the self-operated K-12 meal program for Belcher­town Public Schools, where she first partnered with Proj­ect Bread through a Sum­mer Eats Grant to bring free summer meals to local fam­ilies. Now, she will support schools statewide in elevat­ing meal quality, strength­ening food education, and advancing sustainable prac­tices like composting, recy­cling, and food donation.

“I wanted to share my ex­perience with a wider audi­ence,” says Grazioso. “Ev­eryone should have access to healthy food, and helping schools create nutritious, welcoming meal programs is incredibly meaningful work.”

Outside the kitchen, Grazioso enjoys swimming, gardening, and spending time with her family and pets. She previously served on the Massachusetts Farm to School Advisory Com­mittee and continues to support local food donation efforts.

“Barrett’s culinary skill, creativity, and dedication to feeding communities with dignity make her an incredi­ble asset,” says Sam Icklan, Project Bread’s Director of Community Nutrition Services. “Her leadership brings us closer to ensuring every child in Massachu­setts has access to healthy, delicious meals each day.”

People experiencing food insecurity should call Proj­ect Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confiden­tial, free assistance getting connected to a variety of food resources in 180 lan­guages and for the hearing impaired. Counselors can pre-screen families and help them to apply for SNAP. Learn more at www.project­bread.org/get-help.

Project Bread is the lead­ing statewide food security organization in Massachu­setts. Beginning in 1969 with the first Walk for Hunger, the nonprofit fo­cuses on driving systemic change to ensure people of all ages have reliable ac­cess to healthy food. Project Bread works collaborative­ly across sectors to create innovative solutions to end hunger and improve lives across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.