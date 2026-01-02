Grazioso joins Massachusetts’ leading anti-hunger organization

Special to the Journal
Project Bread Welcomes Barrett Grazioso as Chef Educator. For Chef Barrett Grazioso, food has always been more than a meal – it’s been a way to bring people together, nourish communities, and spark meaningful change. Now, after more than 30 years spent cooking, leading school nutrition programs, and strengthening local food systems, Grazioso is bringing that passion to Project Bread as the organization’s newest Chef Educator.
Rooted in a childhood spent between California and Massachusetts, Grazioso grew up in a family of gardeners and learned early what it meant to respect food and the labor behind it. Inspired by her grandmother’s homegrown cooking and a kitchen that always welcomed visitors, she knew by age seven she wanted to be a chef. After formal culinary training in Los Angeles, she built a diverse career apprenticing under chefs across the country and abroad, and working as a pastry chef, private chef, executive chef, and school nutrition director.
Most recently, Grazioso led the self-operated K-12 meal program for Belchertown Public Schools, where she first partnered with Project Bread through a Summer Eats Grant to bring free summer meals to local families. Now, she will support schools statewide in elevating meal quality, strengthening food education, and advancing sustainable practices like composting, recycling, and food donation.
“I wanted to share my experience with a wider audience,” says Grazioso. “Everyone should have access to healthy food, and helping schools create nutritious, welcoming meal programs is incredibly meaningful work.”
Outside the kitchen, Grazioso enjoys swimming, gardening, and spending time with her family and pets. She previously served on the Massachusetts Farm to School Advisory Committee and continues to support local food donation efforts.
“Barrett’s culinary skill, creativity, and dedication to feeding communities with dignity make her an incredible asset,” says Sam Icklan, Project Bread’s Director of Community Nutrition Services. “Her leadership brings us closer to ensuring every child in Massachusetts has access to healthy, delicious meals each day.”
People experiencing food insecurity should call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential, free assistance getting connected to a variety of food resources in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. Counselors can pre-screen families and help them to apply for SNAP. Learn more at www.projectbread.org/get-help.
Project Bread is the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts. Beginning in 1969 with the first Walk for Hunger, the nonprofit focuses on driving systemic change to ensure people of all ages have reliable access to healthy food. Project Bread works collaboratively across sectors to create innovative solutions to end hunger and improve lives across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.