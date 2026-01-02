Appreciation

Revere softball great Addonizio-Spiriti pays tribute to Coach Joe Nichinello

Special to the Journal

Anna Addonizio-Spiriti’s rightful place among Re­vere High School’s all-time student-athletes is assured. A four-year starting varsity shortstop, Addonizio-Spir­iti’s incredible .692 batting average in her senior season (1993) stands as a school record that will likely never be surpassed.

Addonizio Spiriti also emerged as a superstar in college softball at Saint An­selm, earning induction into the school’s Hall of Fame. During her college career, she was offered a tryout with Italy’s Olympic soft­ball team. She has coached in Revere’s Cal Ripken League and is a strong sup­porter of Revere High soft­ball. Today, she is helping students pursue their dreams in her position as a guidance counselor at Winthrop High School.

Addonizio-Spiriti cred­its her RHS softball coach, Joe Nichinello, for being a positive influence in her life “not only as a player but as a person.”

Mr. Joseph A. Nichinello, known fondly as “Mr. Nick” or “Coach Nick,” during his years as an English teacher and softball coach at Re­vere High, died on Sept. 26, 2025. He was 82.

Following is Annamaria Addonizio-Spiriti’s tribute to Mr. Nichinello in her own words:

“I wanted to speak about Joe Nichinello and the in­fluence he had on me not only as a player but as a per­son. I was an eighth grader, and Mr. Nichinello was al­ready watching me play the sport that I love. He came to see me play Babe Ruth baseball and middle school softball. He told me when I was in the eighth grade, that I would be the starting short stop as a freshman the following year (1990). He invited me to a camp that summer, entering freshman year with the rest of the var­sity team. I fit right in, and from that point on I never looked back at my career at RHS; four years as a varsity starting shortstop – the most amazing and memorable years of my life.

Joe “Nick” we called him. “Coach Nick” was en­couraging, understanding, classy, overwhelmingly generous, and for me just someone for whom I had the utmost respect. So not only, were we very success­ful as a team, but we had in the four years I was there what most teams lack. We had team chemistry. We had respect for each other as teammates and friends, and we respected our coaches.

“Coach Nick” went above and beyond your everyday coach; He would speak to our families, come by our houses, deliver newspaper articles, he was always a friendly person. He wasn’t just a coach on the field, he was a kind, caring, and en­couraging friend. His laugh was infectious, actually. For me, personally, “Coach Nick” gave me opportuni­ties that otherwise I would not have had. From being highly recruited, to giv­ing me the utmost amazing compliments and accolades, not only as a softball play­er, but he gave me compli­ments as a person.

“Coach Nick,” I am so sad, you are gone from this Earth. But I will definitely see you on the other side.

Thank you.”