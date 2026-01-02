 A Year in Review

Staff Report

The past year saw the groundbreaking for the new Revere High School at the former Wonderland dog track.

It was a major step for­ward for the long-awaited project, even if the end of the year came with news that students and staff might have to wait just a little bit longer than first expected for the school to open its doors.

In August, Mayor Pat­rick M. Keefe Jr, Superin­tendent Dianne Kelly, U.S. Congresswoman and Dem­ocratic Whip Katherine M.

Clark, Executive Director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority Mary Pichetti, as well as city and school officials, communi­ty leaders, educators, fam­ilies, and project partners came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Revere High School, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a modern and expanded campus for over 2,450 students.

The Massachusetts School Building Author­ity (MSBA) awarded the city of Revere a grant of $233,889,807 for this proj­ect. The total cost of the project was initially tapped at about $493 million, but the Revere High School Building Committee agreed to trim $10 million from that amount. Current budget estimates have the project coming in at about $483 million without the need to make any cuts to the origi­nal building proposal.

“This building, as we know, will stand long after most of us serve in our roles as administrators, educa­tors, and elected officials,” said Keefe at the August groundbreaking. “In the de­sign of the building and the intention behind it, we’ve left reminders of who Re­vere has always been, and who we aspire to be.”

The Massachusetts School Building Author­ity (MSBA) awarded the city of Revere a grant of $233,889,807 for this proj­ect. The total cost of the project was initially tapped at about $493 million, but the Revere High School Building Committee agreed to trim $10 million from that amount. Current budget estimates have the project coming in at about $483 million without the need to make any cuts to the origi­nal building proposal.

At a high school build­ing committee late in 2025, owners project manager Brian Dakin of LeftField said the project should still hit those budget projections. But he said the school will likely open its doors after the new year in 2029 for the second half of the 2028-29 school year, and not in the fall of 2028 as originally projected.

“The real short story is that we are at 90 percent projecting that the project is not going to be able to make the August/September 2028 occupancy date,” he said at the December meeting. “We are going to be forecasting that the move in is going to have to happen at the hol­idays at the end of 2028; most likely meaning the first day of class just after the new year.”

The delay in the schedule is related to the complexi­ty of resolving ground im­provements to the soil con­ditions at the Wonderland site, Dakin said.

The city’s major private development, the massive mixed-use project at Suf­folk Downs, also moved forward this year.

Representatives from Suffolk Downs developer HYM came before the city council in 2025 to answer questions about potential building delays at the site.

In May, the council ap­proved a 15-year Tax In­crement Exemption (TIE) agreement that will apply only to the proposed 473- unit Portico building at Suf­folk Downs, and is aimed at kickstarting further con­struction at Suffolk Downs.

In December, the HYM Investment Group, Cathexis Holdings, the City of Re­vere, Related Fund Manage­ment, and Suffolk celebrated the official groundbreaking of Portico, the second mul­tifamily building at Suffolk Downs. The 473-unit Por­tico will join Amaya – the first residential building at Suffolk Downs – as part of the growing mixed-use de­velopment in Beachmont Square.

The past year saw Revere welcome a new police chief and a new fire chief.

In July, the city coun­cil unanimously confirmed the appointment of Maria LaVita as Revere’s new po­lice chief, replacing retiring chief David Callahan.

“I love this … I spent 20 years working with you and I love the direction the department is taking right now, and I love the new leadership we have moving up,” said Ward 6 Councilor and former Revere Police Sgt. Chris Giannino. “This is what we need right now; it’s the right time and it’s what we need. I wish you all the luck in the world.”

Former Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright official­ly retired at the beginning of 2025.

In August, Keefe offi­cially appointed Acting Fire Chief James Cullen to the permanent role as depart­ment chief.

“Chief Cullen’s for­ward-thinking approach and management skills qualify him to lead the Revere Fire Department into the future,” said Keefe. “I trust him ful­ly to take on the changing landscape in fire protection and prevention, and to con­tinue the modernization of our fleet, equipment, and services. Our people are safe, and our department is strong, under his leader­ship.”

The city lost former Re­vere Police Officer Richard T. Serino Sr.in a fire at his long-time family home at 661 Washington St. in June.

“He comes from a lin­eage of Reverians with a rich history in public ser­vice, and we are grateful for his, and his family’s, contri­butions to the betterment of our city,” said Keefe. “We will all miss driving by his legendary holiday decora­tions, of which he dedicated so much time and care.”

Earlier this year, State Trooper Donald Bossi was seriously injured by a man driving a stolen motorcycle in Revere.

Following the accident, Governor Maura Healey signed a new law sponsored by Revere State Represen­tative Jessica Giannino that enhances protections for state law enforcement offi­cers who suffer catastroph­ic injuries due to an act of violence while in the line of duty.

The past year saw plans move forward for a new re­gional dispatch center with a new partner.

Chelsea will be joining Winthrop and Revere as the third member of the Metro North Regional Emergen­cy Communications Center (MNRECC).

The addition of Chelsea helped move forward plans for a new regional dis­patch center at the McKin­ley School in Revere. The McKinley School project is currently in the design phase, with an anticipated completion date of 2027.

In July, city officials and residents gathered for the ribbon-cutting of the long-awaited new Alden A. Mills Fire Station Sunday in the Point of Pines neighbor­hood.

“Although it took a very long time to get it over the finish line, it was never doubted by any of our elect­ed officials, it was never doubted by our residents – it was because of the men and women that have served our Revere Fire Department for the many years and the great things that they have done – that no one even blinked,” said Keefe.

The community room in the fire station was dedicat­ed to former long-time Ward 5 Councillor John Powers.

While there was no may­oral contest in this year’s city election, there was ac­tion in the city council rac­es, especially for the five at-large seats.

All five incumbents ran for reelection, and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McK­enna jumped from her de­cade-long hold on her ward seat to the at-large seat. In­cumbent Juan Pablo Jara­millo finished just outside the running in a tight race, while McKenna, Marc Sil­vestri, Robert Haas III, Mi­chelle Kelley, and Anthony Zambuto returned to office as at-large councillors.

James Mercurio won the race for the Ward 1 seat McKenna gave up to run for the at-large position.

There was also a non­binding referendum ques­tion on the ballot asking Re­vere residents if they wanted to overturn the city’s ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries. The measure failed.

In June, over 400 stu­dents graduated from Re­vere High School’s Class of 2025.

“There are so many in­credible accomplishments among the members of the Class of 2024, and I am extremely proud of all our graduating seniors,” said Revere Public School Su­perintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “Our graduates en­tered high school at the height of COVID but over­came so many challenges the pandemic presented. Despite beginning high school with so much uncer­tainty, every one of these students rose above adversi­ty to become successful stu­dents, mentors, and leaders and forged friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime.”