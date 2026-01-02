 A Year in Review

Staff Report
The past year saw the groundbreaking for the new Revere High School at the former Wonderland dog track.
It was a major step forward for the long-awaited project, even if the end of the year came with news that students and staff might have to wait just a little bit longer than first expected for the school to open its doors.
In August, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr, Superintendent Dianne Kelly, U.S. Congresswoman and Democratic Whip Katherine M.
Clark, Executive Director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority Mary Pichetti, as well as city and school officials, community leaders, educators, families, and project partners came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Revere High School, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a modern and expanded campus for over 2,450 students.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) awarded the city of Revere a grant of $233,889,807 for this project. The total cost of the project was initially tapped at about $493 million, but the Revere High School Building Committee agreed to trim $10 million from that amount. Current budget estimates have the project coming in at about $483 million without the need to make any cuts to the original building proposal.
“This building, as we know, will stand long after most of us serve in our roles as administrators, educators, and elected officials,” said Keefe at the August groundbreaking. “In the design of the building and the intention behind it, we’ve left reminders of who Revere has always been, and who we aspire to be.”
At a high school building committee late in 2025, owners project manager Brian Dakin of LeftField said the project should still hit those budget projections. But he said the school will likely open its doors after the new year in 2029 for the second half of the 2028-29 school year, and not in the fall of 2028 as originally projected.
“The real short story is that we are at 90 percent projecting that the project is not going to be able to make the August/September 2028 occupancy date,” he said at the December meeting. “We are going to be forecasting that the move in is going to have to happen at the holidays at the end of 2028; most likely meaning the first day of class just after the new year.”
The delay in the schedule is related to the complexity of resolving ground improvements to the soil conditions at the Wonderland site, Dakin said.
The city’s major private development, the massive mixed-use project at Suffolk Downs, also moved forward this year.
Representatives from Suffolk Downs developer HYM came before the city council in 2025 to answer questions about potential building delays at the site.
In May, the council approved a 15-year Tax Increment Exemption (TIE) agreement that will apply only to the proposed 473- unit Portico building at Suffolk Downs, and is aimed at kickstarting further construction at Suffolk Downs.
In December, the HYM Investment Group, Cathexis Holdings, the City of Revere, Related Fund Management, and Suffolk celebrated the official groundbreaking of Portico, the second multifamily building at Suffolk Downs. The 473-unit Portico will join Amaya – the first residential building at Suffolk Downs – as part of the growing mixed-use development in Beachmont Square.
The past year saw Revere welcome a new police chief and a new fire chief.
In July, the city council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Maria LaVita as Revere’s new police chief, replacing retiring chief David Callahan.
“I love this … I spent 20 years working with you and I love the direction the department is taking right now, and I love the new leadership we have moving up,” said Ward 6 Councilor and former Revere Police Sgt. Chris Giannino. “This is what we need right now; it’s the right time and it’s what we need. I wish you all the luck in the world.”
Former Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright officially retired at the beginning of 2025.
In August, Keefe officially appointed Acting Fire Chief James Cullen to the permanent role as department chief.
“Chief Cullen’s forward-thinking approach and management skills qualify him to lead the Revere Fire Department into the future,” said Keefe. “I trust him fully to take on the changing landscape in fire protection and prevention, and to continue the modernization of our fleet, equipment, and services. Our people are safe, and our department is strong, under his leadership.”
The city lost former Revere Police Officer Richard T. Serino Sr.in a fire at his long-time family home at 661 Washington St. in June.
“He comes from a lineage of Reverians with a rich history in public service, and we are grateful for his, and his family’s, contributions to the betterment of our city,” said Keefe. “We will all miss driving by his legendary holiday decorations, of which he dedicated so much time and care.”
Earlier this year, State Trooper Donald Bossi was seriously injured by a man driving a stolen motorcycle in Revere.
Following the accident, Governor Maura Healey signed a new law sponsored by Revere State Representative Jessica Giannino that enhances protections for state law enforcement officers who suffer catastrophic injuries due to an act of violence while in the line of duty.
The past year saw plans move forward for a new regional dispatch center with a new partner.
Chelsea will be joining Winthrop and Revere as the third member of the Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center (MNRECC).
The addition of Chelsea helped move forward plans for a new regional dispatch center at the McKinley School in Revere. The McKinley School project is currently in the design phase, with an anticipated completion date of 2027.
In July, city officials and residents gathered for the ribbon-cutting of the long-awaited new Alden A. Mills Fire Station Sunday in the Point of Pines neighborhood.
“Although it took a very long time to get it over the finish line, it was never doubted by any of our elected officials, it was never doubted by our residents – it was because of the men and women that have served our Revere Fire Department for the many years and the great things that they have done – that no one even blinked,” said Keefe.
The community room in the fire station was dedicated to former long-time Ward 5 Councillor John Powers.
While there was no mayoral contest in this year’s city election, there was action in the city council races, especially for the five at-large seats.
All five incumbents ran for reelection, and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna jumped from her decade-long hold on her ward seat to the at-large seat. Incumbent Juan Pablo Jaramillo finished just outside the running in a tight race, while McKenna, Marc Silvestri, Robert Haas III, Michelle Kelley, and Anthony Zambuto returned to office as at-large councillors.
James Mercurio won the race for the Ward 1 seat McKenna gave up to run for the at-large position.
There was also a nonbinding referendum question on the ballot asking Revere residents if they wanted to overturn the city’s ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries. The measure failed.
In June, over 400 students graduated from Revere High School’s Class of 2025.
“There are so many incredible accomplishments among the members of the Class of 2024, and I am extremely proud of all our graduating seniors,” said Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “Our graduates entered high school at the height of COVID but overcame so many challenges the pandemic presented. Despite beginning high school with so much uncertainty, every one of these students rose above adversity to become successful students, mentors, and leaders and forged friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime.”