Revere Junior Patriots Flag Football team honored by the Revere City Council

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On a cold Monday night, the halls of Revere City Hall were not only lined with holiday decorations, but also the sounds of very excited Flag Football players. Dressed in shirts and ties and proudly displaying their championship medals, the Revere Junior Patriots Flag Football team were recognized by the Revere City Council for their undefeated and championship season. The team of first and second graders Revere students eagerly sat in the City Hall Chamber ready for their time to shine again. In November, the team competed in the NVYCF 2025 Flag Football Tournament beating rival Saugus 6-0 to secure the championship. Throughout the season, the team outscored their opponents 226-24. The championship team coached by Anthony Campagnone, Jason Moore, Alen Abdula, and Mark Aborn included Nicholas Campagnone, Lincoln Dwyer, Cash Miller, Joseph Martinez, Justin Moore, Adrian Abdula, Lorenzo Valarese, Jaivon Greene, Henry Aborn, RJ Haas, Brian Ramirez, Sebastian Arteaga-Solano, and Derek Demosthene. Coach Jason Moore praised the players and their families, “We had a great group of kids and parents. We came together like a family and that’s why we were so successful.”