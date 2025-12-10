RHS Roundup

RHS boys basketball opens season Friday at home vs. AC

Coach David Leary and the Revere High boys basketball team are set to open their season this Friday evening when the Patriots host non-league opponent Arlington Catholic on the floor of the Merullo Fieldhouse.

The season-opening tip-off is set for 7:00.

The 2025-2026 edition of the RHS boys team returns eight players from last year’s roster. Among the key members of the team according to Leary will be:

— Senior forwards Devin Berry and Zaney Kayembe, who both will be asked to score inside and rebound the basketball.

— Senior guards Nick Rupp and Isaiah Llanos, both of whom play tough on-ball defense and can knock down the three-point shot.

— Junior guards Chris Recinos and Adnane Amimme, who are quick and can defend full court. Both can penetrate to the basket and knock down the three point shot as well.

— Junior forward Nico Cespedeswl who has great size and toughness around the basket.

— Junior guard Ryan Raduazzo, who uses his strength to get to the basket and on defense.

— Sophomore guard Charles Dobre, who is very athletic and has a knack to score inside and out.

— Senior forwards Jadrian Sanchez and Omar Attabou, whom Leary will seek to give the team energy and scoring off of the bench.

— Senior guard Joseph Carlo, who can shoot the three-pointer.

— Junior guard Wesley Nunez, who can handle the ball and can get to the basket.

— Junior forward Lucca Albano, who has the ability to score from outside and inside.

— Junior big man and Taunton transfer Bryan David, who is getting to know the system and will help on defense and with rebounding.

Leary and assistants John Leone and Bob Sullivan, who are heading into their 10th season in the program, are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season.

“I think we have potential and it’s a great group of hard-working kids,” Leary said. “We do not have a ton of experience coming back, so we will be learning on the fly, but I think we will find our stride and get better day-in and day-out.

“Our seniors will lead by example and for what we lack in size, we will have to make up for with hustle and toughness,” Leary added. “I’m interested to see how we come together these next few months.”

The Patriots will meet their seven GBL foes (Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Everett, Chelsea, Medford, Malden, and Somerville) twice each. The boys will complete their 20-game schedule vs. non-league opponents Arlington Catholic, Northeast Regional (2), and Chelmsford, as well as playing two contests in a holiday tourney at Revere High during the Christmas break.

After Friday’s opener, Leary and his crew will travel to Lynn Classical next Tuesday and to Lynn English next Thursday.

RHS winter sports set to get underway this coming week

The winter sports season has arrived for Revere High athletes, who are scheduled to get their 2025-26 seasons underway in the coming week.

Coaches Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli and David Fleming and their RHS girls and boys indoor track teams get started this Friday with a meet vs. Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

The Patriots will face all seven of their GBL foes (Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Everett, Chelsea, Medford, Malden, and Somerville) once each. All of the GBL dual meets (which for the most part will be tri-meets with two GBL opponents) will be held at the Reggie.

The GBL season will culminate with the GBL Championship Meet on February 5. In addition, the track teams will compete in the usual invitationals and state meets throughout the season.

Girls’ head coach Ariana Rivera’s Lady Patriots will open their season Tuesday when they will host Lynn Classical at 6:00. They will entertain Lynn English next Thursday, also at 6:00.

In addition to their 14 contests vs. their seven GBL rivals, the Lady Patriots will take on non-league opponents Marblehead, Whittier, Salem, Northeast Regional, and Danvers (2) to round out their 20-game schedule.