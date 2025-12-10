Obituaries 12-10-2025

Philip A. Imperato

Italian American Club Officer and longtime member and Past Commander of the American Legion, Post #61

Philip Anthony Imperato of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the age of 92.

Philip was born on June 12, 1933, in East Boston to his late parents, Louis and Marguerite (Passananti) Imperato. He graduated from Boston English High School, Class of 1951. He started playing drums at an early age and joined the Boston English Drum & Bugle Corps. “Phil Stixx” was a percussionist and enjoyed playing drums with many marching bands, orchestras, and for many private events.

Philip enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War serving from 1953 to 1955. He proudly served his country as a Private First Class and was honorably discharged. Philip married the love of his life Patricia Favazza of Gloucester, on October 2, 1955. They were married for 64 years until her passing in 2019.

Philip was a store manager for Liberty Market in East Boston for many years and worked for the Department of Revenue for over 30 years. Philip was an officer of the Italian American Club and a longtime member and Past Commander of the American Legion, Post #61. He cherished the time with his friends at the Legion. Philip loved music and watching wrestling. He was a lifetime Red Sox fan and avid follower of the Patriots games. He loved visiting friends in Las Vegas and trying his luck at Foxwoods. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Philip was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Imperato and his daughter, Lenamarie Smith. He was a loving father to his daughters: Marguerite Imperato and Lois Bunker, his son-in-law, Robert Bunker, and his brother, Michael Imperato. He was the cherished grandfather to: Philip Smith and his partner, Jessica Smith, Alex Flores, Petrina Flores, Nicholas Bunker, Joseph Bunker, and Vincent Bunker. Philip was also the proud great-grandfather to: Philip Smith, Jr., Bentley Smith, and Jayla Smith. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Bedy Ciulla and J.J. Pramas and brothers-in-law, Peter Pramas and Richard Davis. Philip is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Thursday, December 11th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere. His Funeral will begin from the Funeral Home on Friday, December 12th at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service conducted in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery will be held privately.

Special thanks to the staff at Mass General Hospital and South Shore Hospital, along with outstanding care from the dedicated staff and administrators of Alliance Health at Braintree and Serenity Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Philip’s honor to the American Legion, Post #61, 249 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.