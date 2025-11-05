The Salvation Army Mass. Division Calls for Red Kettle Volunteers and Donations Across the State to Bring Joy to Families in Need this Holiday Season

Special to the Journal

With the holiday season approaching, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign across the Commonwealth, and volunteers are urgently needed in nearly every region.

As more families across Massachusetts face economic hardship, inflation and housing costs heading into the holidays, the need for The Salvation Army’s services continues to grow. The organization serves as a critical safety net, providing Christmas gifts and food, offering emergency assistance with bills, and providing shelter to those without a home. All Red Kettle proceeds support The Salvation Army’s work with individuals and families right in the communities where donations are collected. On average, volunteer bell ringers raise enough money to provide nearly 250 meals to children and families in their respective towns. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Give With JOY.”

“Each act of generosity, large or small, helps The Salvation Army make the season brighter for families across Massachusetts,” said Major Elijah Kahn, General Secretary of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “Our volunteers and donors embody the spirit of the holidays and make it possible for us to bring joy where it’s needed most.”

The first local Red Kettle campaigns of 2025 kick off across the state in November. Areas with upcoming campaign launches that are in need of volunteers and support include: the Merrimack Valley, Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts (Hyannis, Fall River, and New Bedford), the North Shore (Newburyport, Salem, and Lynn), MetroWest, Mass Bay/Boston, the Route 2 area (Athol, Greenfield, and Fitchburg), as well as Western (Springfield and Pittsfield) and Central Massachusetts (Milford and Worcester).

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is working to raise more than $2.3 million through this year’s Red Kettle Campaign to support critical year-round social services. Donations can be made in person at a Red Kettle or virtually.

To volunteer at a Red Kettle or donate online, visit salvationarmyma.org/redkettle.

The Salvation Army helps more than 28 million people in nearly every zip code in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from substance abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at our more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2024, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of America’s Top 100 Charities. And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of “America’s Favorite Charities.” For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit salvationarmyma.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.