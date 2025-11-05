Subaru Partners with Paul Revere School to Support Teachers and Students through ‘Adopt a Classroom’ Initiative

Special to the Journal

The Paul Revere School recently welcomed representatives from Subaru of New England as part of the company’s national Subaru Loves Learning initiative, which connects Subaru retailers with local schools through the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. The partnership aims to provide teachers with the resources they need to create inspiring and well-equipped learning environments for their students.

As part of the program, Subaru has “adopted” several classrooms at the Paul Revere School, delivering funds directly to teachers so they can select the supplies most useful for their classrooms through AdoptAClassroom’s online marketplace. The marketplace partners with major education suppliers such as Staples and Scholastic, giving educators access to a wide range of materials—from basic supplies and classroom furniture to educational tools—often at discounted prices.

“Rather than giving teachers things they might not need, this program empowers them to choose exactly what’s most beneficial for their students,” said Rebecca Carr of Subaru of New England. “It gives them flexibility and ensures that every dollar goes directly toward supporting learning.”

In addition to classroom funding, Subaru employees personally contributed to the effort. Every employee donated supplies, with one department alone collecting more than $700 worth of materials. The company also stepped in to fund Scholastic News magazine subscriptions for grades K–2, ensuring that students could continue enjoying the beloved educational publication after the school’s budget cuts eliminated it earlier this year.

Paul Revere School Principal Maurice Coyle expressed his gratitude for the partnership, noting the impact it has on both students and staff.

“We are incredibly thankful to Subaru and their team for choosing Paul Revere School,” said Coyle. “Their generosity not only provides our teachers with essential tools and resources, but it also shows our students that the community believes in their potential and values their education.”

Carr explained that Paul Revere School was chosen because Subaru wanted to support a school that could truly benefit from the partnership.

“We represent all of New England, and we like to select schools in different communities each year,” she said. “This time, it just made sense—there was a clear need, and we wanted to help.”

The Subaru Loves Learning initiative takes place annually at the start of the school year as part of Subaru’s nationwide commitment to education. Through its collaboration with AdoptAClassroom.org, the company has helped thousands of teachers across the country get the tools and resources they need to inspire the next generation of learners.