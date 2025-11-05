Revere Junior Patriots Flag Football Brings Home the Championship

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As New England Patriot fans watch Drake Maye and the New England Patriots look to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Revere’s own Junior Patriots Flag Football team brought the championship home last weekend.

Last weekend, the team of first and second graders completed an undefeated season with a championship win on Saturday over Saugus 6-0 in the NCYFC 2025 Flag Football Tournament. Throughout the season, the team outscored their opponents 226-24. The road to the championship included three tournament wins beating Stoneham 22-0 and Burlington 18-0 before clinching the tournament against rival Saugus.

The championship team coached by Anthony Campagnone, Jason Moore, Alen Abdula, and Mark Aborn included Nicholas Campagnone, Lincoln Dwyer, Cash Miller, Joseph Martinez, Justin Moore, Adrian Abdula, Lorenzo Valarese, Jaivon Greene, Henry Aborn, RJ Haas, Brian Ramirez, Sebastian Arteaga-Solano, and Derek Demosthene.

Coach Jason Moore praised the players and their families, “We had a great group of kids and parents. We came together like a family and thats why we were so successful.”