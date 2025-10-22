Obituaries 10-22-2025

Isaac Borin

A kind man with many friends

Isaac Borin, 70, who was born in Cuba and spent many years in Revere passed away on October 13.

Isaac was the loving son of the late Esther and Bernardo Borin. He was the dear brother of Bertha Borin and Roberta Hughes and her ex-husband, Kenneth Hughes, the late Anita Borin, the late Sonia Borin, and the late Pola Stryer and her husband, Mark Stryer. Isaac was the devoted uncle of Diana Hughes and her husband, Florian Bodamer and Derick Stryer and his ex-wife, Sally Carlos and great uncle of Emme Stryer. He is also survived by his best friend and companion, his dog, Cannoli Ravioli.

Isaac was a kind man with many friends. He loved spending time with those friends, his family, and of course Cannoli Ravioli. He was an avid Patriots and Bruins fan.

Graveside services were held at Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett on Thursday, October 16 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For online guestbook and directions please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.

Corrinne F. McInnes

Dec. 20, 1981 — Oct. 13, 2025

Corrinne F. McInnes, beloved daughter, loving sister and cherished granddaughter, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2025, after a lengthy illness. She was 43 years old.

Born on December 20, 1981, in West Point, New York, Corrinne was the daughter of the late John M. McInnes and Debra (Palecki) Inacio. She was raised in Winthrop and loved playing soccer when she was younger. She graduated in 2000 from Winthrop High School and went on to become a pharmacy technician. Corrinne loved all animals, but most especially dogs.

She is survived by her devoted mother, Debra (Palecki) Inacio and her loving brother, Bradley Tirrell.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 11a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 209 Beach Street, Revere, MA.