Letters to the Editor

Answering the Call to Serve Ward 4 Families

Dear Editor,

With the recent change in Massachusetts law, Revere now has local ward representation on the School Committee, just like the City Council. That means every neighborhood will finally have a voice in shaping the future of our schools — and I’m proud to be answering the call to represent Ward 4.

Over the past few months, several neighbors approached me about running for the new Ward 4 School Committee seat. They’ve even organized a grassroots write-in effort to make it happen. While I hadn’t planned to enter this election season, their encouragement reminded me why I’ve always said yes to serving this community — because I care deeply about Revere and its families.

I’ve spent years working to make our city stronger, serving on the New High School Building Committee, the Board of Trustees for the Revere Public Library, and as secretary of the Revere Chamber of Commerce. I’ve been a PTA/PTO member for 12 years, a girls’ softball coach, and an elected member of the Revere Democratic City Committee.

Both of my daughters are proud products of the Revere Public Schools, where they attended from kindergarten through graduation. Today, they’re thriving at Merrimack College in the honors program — one studying to be a pediatric oncology nurse, graduating this spring, and the other pursuing a degree in forensic science. Their success is a testament to the teachers, staff, and programs that shape our schools every day.

I understand our school system from both a professional and personal perspective — its strengths, challenges, and immense potential. If elected, I’ll bring a collaborative, common-sense approach to representing Ward 4 families and ensuring every child in Revere has the opportunity to succeed.

On Election Day, I humbly ask for your support. Please write in “Donald Martelli, 39 Dale Street” for Ward 4 School Committee.

Thank you,

Donald Martelli

Supports Ralph DeCicco for Revere School Committee At Large

Dear Editor,

My name is Ricky J Freni, and I am a long-time and proud resident of Revere. I am writing to announce my family’s endorsement of Ralph DeCicco for the At Large School Committee.

I have known Ralph and his family for several years. We met a long time ago at St Mary’s Church and became fast friends and colleagues in the Holy Name Society, where we still play an active part today.

Ralph’s commitment to equality in education for all students, no matter their strengths and weaknesses, is unsurpassed. He has been a vocal presence for all students for 18 plus years now and is a staunch advocate for students in the special education sector.

My involvement with Ralph began with my foundation, the Little Ricky Foundation, which helped Revere special education classrooms obtain supplies they couldn’t acquire through the budget. Not only did we help provide Revere special education classrooms with supplies, we also provided scholarships, field trips, and even clothing. All this was done through fundraisers, and Ralph was there each step of the way to help us. I will never forget his kindness and work ethic.

His advocacy for the Commission on Disabilities is second to none, and should be applauded as we have one of the best commissions in the commonwealth under his leadership.

Can you imagine having a voice, a leader, an advocate, and the resourcefulness of Ralph DeCicco on the Revere School Committee? Attainable goals with a simple and team approach to all decisions that are for the betterment of Revere Schools.

My name is Ricky J Freni, my family and I are voting for Ralph DeCicco, and we kindly ask you to vote for Ralph DeCicco, Revere School Committee At-Large.

Thank you ,and may God Bless the City of Revere and God Bless the United States of America.

Rick Freni