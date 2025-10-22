RHS Roundup

Boys soccer tied for first with Chelsea

The Revere High boys soccer team fell into a tie for first place in the Greater Boston League with Chelsea this past week after dropping a 2-1 decision to Chelsea last Tuesday and then deadlocking Medford 4-4 on Thursday.

The Patriots had held a three point advantage over the Red Devils entering the week, but the combination of the Revere loss and tie and two wins by Chelsea left the rivals deadlocked for first place with 17 points apiece.

Revere’s record in the GBL entering this week stood at 7-2-3 with their final two matches vs. Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and at Somerville tomorrow (Thursday). Revere tied Malden and lost to Somerville in their earlier meetings this season.

Chelsea stands at 8-3-1 in the GBL with two remaining league games with Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday). The Red Devils defeated both teams in their first meeting earlier this season.

Coach Gerardo Rodriguez and his crew, who have qualified for the post-season state tourney, will wrap up their regular season next week with a contest at non-league opponent Central Catholic next Tuesday and then will play their season finale next Thursday vs. non-league opponent Haverhill under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 7:00.

RHS girls volleyball now stands at 15-4

The Revere High girls volleyball team stands at a sterling record of 15-4 after victories this past week over Somerville (3-2) last Wednesday and Everett (3-0) this past Monday. In between the two wins, the Lady Patriots dropped a 3-1 decision to Malden last Thursday.

The victory over Somerville provided a fitting celebration of Senior Night festivities. A host of Lady Patriots played key roles in the win: Samarah Meristal had 11 kills, Haley Peralta (nine kills), Dayana Ortega and Basma Sahibi (eight kills each), Libero Samantha Indorato (28 digs), and Susan Lemus Chavez (six kills, six aces, and 18 assists) all turned in outstanding performances.

In the shutout triumph over Everett, Ortega provided seven kills and served three aces and Peralta added three kills and four aces.

Coach Emilie Clemons and her crew, who already have punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney, will conclude their regular season today (Wednesday) at Lynn Classical.

The Lady Patriots then will await word of their final seeding and preliminary round opponent in the upcoming Division 2 MIAA state tournament. Clemons and her crew presently are ranked 36th in the D-2 power ratings. If the present rankings hold as of today (Wednesday), the Lady Patriots would play at GBL foe Somerville in the opening round.

RHS girls run past Malden, 25-30

The Revere High girls cross country team earned its fourth win of the season, defeating Greater Boston League rival Malden, 25-30, in a closely-fought race last Wednesday on Revere’s home course at Belle Isle.

The victory assured coach Katie Sinnott’s Lady Patriots, who now stand at 4-2, of a winning season. The Revere girls were scheduled to compete in their final dual meet of 2025 today (Wednesday) at Belle Isle against Somerville.

“This was a nice team victory,” said Sinnott. .”Although Malden took spots 4 through 7, our taking of the top three spots was huge.

“Emma DeCrosta was pivotal for us in earning spots 1 to 3 (Olivia Rupp, Rania Hamdani, and DeCrosta), fending off a Malden runner who was on her heels from the start through the entire course. It was quite a sprint to the finish with only a split second between the two of them,” said Sinnott.

“Tram Vu also came up big by passing a runner in the last three-quarters of a mile to push us into the lead. This was a race where everyone’s placement was important – and the team worked to get the best placement they could,” Sinnott continued.

“Rania Hamdani looked great on the course, running her best home-course time, and with that battle on the course that Emma DeCrosta was in, Emma came away with not only her fastest home-course time, but yet another personal-best pace. She has made significant improvements over the season,” Sinnott added.

After today’s meeting with Somerville — “That race will be challenging as Somerville is typically a powerhouse in the league,” Sinnoitt said — the Lady Patriots will compete in the GBL Meet next Wednesday at Macdonald Park in Medford.

Overall results:

Revere 25, Malden 30

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 1st overall – 19:57

Rania Hamdani – 2nd overall – 22:00

Emma DeCrosta – 3rd overall – 23:33

Tram Vu – 8th overall – 30:08

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 10th overall – 38:04

Adis Cordero Canela – 11th overall – 38:04

RHS girls run well at Twilight

Three members of the Revere High girls cross country team, Olivia Rupp, Rania Hamdani, and Emma DeCrosta, participated in the recent Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational that was held on Saturday, October 11, at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.

“The Twilight Invitational went well,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “The girls had a great experience running the course in the dark (that’s the draw to this meet – their race started just after 8 p.m.).

“The course is a challenging, looped course and featured a large field of runners with well over 200 competitors,” Sinnott continued. “Olivia bettered her previous Twilight race time by over two minutes, Rania ran her best 5K race ever, and Emma ran her fastest overall race pace (of any distance) ever. I am very proud of them and look forward to their future invitationals this season.”

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 128th overall – 21:34

Rania Hamdani – 187th overall – 23:38

Emma DeCrosta – 211th overall – 25:48

RHS boys run

well vs. Malden

The Revere High boys cross country team turned in a nice effort against a strong Malden squad last Wednesday.

“Malden was very deep and is one of the top teams in the GBL,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “We ran well. Our results are improving over the season.”

The Patriot runners were:

Diogo Yogi: 17:58

Kosta Stamatopolous: 19:49

Cristian Requeno: 20:49

Josh Rugutt: 23:32

Noah Shanley 24:50

Flynn and his crew are scheduled to host Somerville today (Wednesday) at Belle Isle and will compete in next Wednesday’s GBL Meet at Macdonald Park in Medford.