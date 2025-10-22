News Brief

Veterans Day Program set for Nov. 9

?The Revere Veterans Committee in cooperation with Mayor Patrick Keefe will conduct their 20th annual Veterans Day program on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at the Cas Lucia Function Hall, Lucia Avenue, Revere, MA at 5:00 PM on behalf of the Veterans of Revere.

?Invited guests are retired military personnel from the Chelsea Veterans Home.

?A Chinese food buffet will be served at a cost of $25.00 per person. Anyone wishing to purchase a complete table of 10 in advance may call 781-244-7430. Individual or group tickets are being sold by Al Terminiello, Jr. and Ira Novoselsky.

Payments must be made by Thursday, November 6, 2025. Dancing will follow the event and dinner to the music of DJ Alan LaBella.