License Comm. Approves Numerous Licenses during Busy Monthly Meeting

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday,

October 15, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and members Daniel Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from Revere Parks & Recreation for a 1-day Malt/Wine License to be exercised at the Revere Public Library on Saturday, October 25, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for All Hallow’s Eve festivities. The expected attendance is 400.

Parks and Rec. Director Mike Hinojosa said this is a repeat of last year’s successful event. Hinojosa said that the festivities will include a tour of the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground and a Nightmare of Beach St. in which every room in the library will be adorned in a scary, Halloween-theme.

The commissioners had no questions, there were no opponents, and the commission unanimously approved issuing the license.

Next up was a request from Reyes Boxing, Inc., 649 Squire Road, Michael Reyes, Event Manager, for a 1-day Malt/Wine and Entertainment License to be exercised at 649 Squire Road on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event will be a boxing and MMA show inside the Boston Harley dealership building. The expected attendance is 250.

Mr. Reyes presented the application, noting that this is his second such event and that the first one earlier this year was a success. After he addressed a question about service of alcohol on the premises, the commission approved the application.

The commission then took up an application from Santa Fe Burrito Grill Revere, LLC, d/b/a Santa Fe Burrito Grill, 60 VFW Parkway, Carlos Echavarria, manager, for a Common Victualler License. The requested seating is 33 inside and 16 outside with requested hours of operation on Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mr. Echavarria explained that he is in the process of completing the renovations to the premises, which had been vacant for five years. He said the restaurant will be a fast-casual restaurant similar to Q-doba.

There were no opponents and the application was approved unanimously.

The next item was a request from Mister Q Revere, Inc., d/b/a Mister Q Café, 791 Broadway, Klevis Qyresi, manager, for a Common Victualler License with requested seating for 19, The requested hours of operation are Sunday – Saturday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mr. Qyresi said Mr. Q’s is a European-style coffee shop with a bakery that serves breakfast and lunch. The company has numerous locations in the Greater Boston area, including Charlestown, and has been in business for 20 years.

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said she has spoken to residents who live in the upper-floors of the building and they are supportive of the business.

“It will be nice to have a little coffee shop there instead of just more apartments,” Guarino-Sawaya said.

A resident of the area said she has concerns about parking. Another resident of a nearby street (Prince St.) also questioned the parking situation, fearing that there will be spillover onto the side streets. He also asserted that residents of the building (which does not have sufficient parking for its 50 units) already are parking on the side-streets. However, the side-streets are restricted to residents only.

Both residents also suggested that 8:00 is too late for the coffee shop to remain open. Mr. Qyresi said he was amenable to cutting back the closing hour to 6:00 p.m. and the commissioners granted the license with that amendment.

Next up was an application from Coco’s Liquor Revere Corporation, d/b/a Wonderland Liquors Store, 158 Shirley Avenue, Raul Santos, Manager

for the Transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License from Orange Grove Market, Inc.

Attorney Sam Vitali represented the new owner, Mr. Santos, a resident of Revere who has similar licenses in Revere, Chelsea, and Lynn and is TIPS-certified. Vitale said there will be no changes to the operation of the current business.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the transfer of the license.

The next item on the agenda was an application from Motivaction Wellness Club, LLC, d/b/a Motivaction, 220 Broadway, Jazmin Tabares, Manager, for a Transfer of Stock, Change of Officers, and Change of Manager.

One of the business’s original four owners appeared on behalf of the application, explaining that one of the original owners no longer is involved with the business.

Selevitch noted that residents who live above the club have complained of loud music and he asked how the owners plan to address the situation. The owner said that the club has changed its opening hour from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and has repositioned the speakers to mitigate the vibration and volume.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Next up was a request from Miba Corporation, d/b/a El Peñol 2, 765 Broadway, Alejandra Restrepo, Manager, for a Change of Location, License Category, Officers/Directors, Manager, Hours, Transfer of Stock, and to Amend the Entertainment License.

The specifics of the requested changes include a change of license category to All Alcohol; a change of manager to Alejandra Restrepol; a change of hours to Sunday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; a transfer of stock; a change of officers/directors; and to amend the entertainment license from Cable TV and Radio to Widescreen Cable TV, Radio, DJ, Amplifiers, Karaoke, and Vocal/Instrumental Music.

The owners of Miba Corp, who presently operate a small family restaurant at 570 Broadway that they have had for 27 years, said they are changing their location to 765 Broadway. They presently have a beer and wine license, but are looking to obtain a full-alcohol license. The new restaurant will have seating for 49 persons.

There were no opponents and the commissioners had no questions about the expanded licenses, which they approved unanimously.

The next item was a request from Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC, d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway, Cristian Mancia, manager to amend the entertainment license, which presently is limited to cable TV and jukebox, to add karaoke on Saturdays from 6 p.m.–10 p.m.

Attorney Richard Mestone of Danvers represented the applicant. Selevitch noted that there previously had been a karaoke license and that the music had been too loud for the former tenant of the building (which now has a new owner) who had lived below the establishment in a basement apartment.

However, Mr. Mestone explained that the owner of the restaurant now will be occupying the basement space, which has been vacated by the prior tenant.

There were no opponents and the commission approved the application.

Next up was an application from Ocean King, Inc., d/b/a Ocean King, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard, Jinbo Lin, Manager for an All Alcohol Restaurant License with . requested hours of Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., with requested seating of 86, and requested entertainment of Widescreen Cable TV and radio.

Mr. Lin presented the application on his own behalf. This was a continuation of the hearing from the previous month that was granted in order to allow Mr. Lin, who operates other restaurants in the Boston area, to obtain the TIPS certification necessary to hold a liquor license.

“I’m excited for your restaurant to be open,” noted Occena. “I hope you have a lot of success at this location.”

Lin noted that he is hoping for a December 1 opening. Councillor Guarino-Sawaya said that she has heard from residents of the apartment units above the restaurant who said they are looking forward to the arrival of the restaurant.

There were no opponents and the commission approved the application.

The commission then heard an application from Diana Cardona, Sandler Square,

Event Manager, for a 1-day Entertainment License on Friday, October 31, 2025, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for a DJ as part of a children’s costume contest. The expected attendance is 50.

Ms. Cardona explained that local businesses are donating candy and both nearby residents and business owners will be the judges of the costume contest.

“I really have to say, you are doing a great job at Sandler Sq. and really upgrading the whole vibe of that area and it’s really great to see,” said Selevitch.

“You constantly are doing things to uplift the community. Your events always are safe and are put on the right way,” lauded Occena. “You have our support.”

“You have a lot of great ideas that are a lot of fun and I may stop by with my daughter,” added Monroy

In addition, Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselslky, the dean iof the City Council, sent in an email voicing his support for the application.

The commission unanimously approved granting the license.

The commission then conducted a hearing pertaining to allegations of “violations of liquor license laws by serving patrons past 2 a.m.” by the Lumina Lounge, LLC, d/b/a Lumina Lounge, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard, Omar Preciado, Manager.

Mr. Diego Preciado spoke on behalf of the Lumina Lounge. He said that patrons at three tables were there after 1:30 — after service of alcohol had stopped — because they needed to settle their bill and there were issues with a credit card payment. He presented security footage photographs that showed that patrons were not being served at that time.

The head of the private security firm explained that “last call” is at 1:30 and patrons must leave by 1:45. However, he said that security personnel held the group in question from leaving until their bill, which totaled more than $1000 at a VIP table, was settled (a credit card had been declined).

Lieut. Glenn Malley added that a police officer noted that a person was leaving the premises with a cup in his hand.

“The last thing we want to do is betray your trust,” said the owner, who also was on hand for the meeting and who operates other well-regarded establishments. “We are working very hard to put in the effort to make sure everybody is safe, which is our main concern.”

“We don’t want to roll back your hours, but we will keep this on file and if there are other problems, we will address them,” said Selevitch.

The commission received three communications in the past month.

1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of the application of Fifth Avenue Steakhouse, Inc. d/b/a Floramo’s Restaurant for an All Alcohol Restaurant license.

2. Notification from the ABCC of approval of the application of Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere for a change of manager.

3. Notification from the ABCC of a Return No Action for the application of Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc. for a change of officers.

The commission also approved the following license renewals:

Common Victualler:

Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive

Entertainment:

Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

1A Corporate Auto Sales & Leasing, Inc.

The next meeting of the commission is set for November 19.