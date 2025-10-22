Buck tells Disabilities Comm. of Upcoming Fall Vaccinations; Senior Home Repair Program

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 14, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Annmarie Fiore, Mario Grimanis, and Ellie Vargas.

The guest speaker for the evening was Lauren Buck, the city’s Director of Public Health and Chief of Health and Human Services.

“We’re in the fall and winter respiratory season,” said Buck, who provided her annual reminder about the vaccination program available for homebound persons (which has been conducted by the city for the past five years) that is set to take place in the upcoming weeks by the nurses with the public health department.

Buck said those who would like to schedule a vaccination home visit should call the Public Health Department at 781-485-8486 (or call 311 and ask for the Public Health Dept.). The program will be offering the annual flu vaccine (including the high-dose vaccine for those over 65); the annual COVID vaccine; and the pneumonia vaccine, which is a one-time shot.

In response to a question from a COD member, Buck said that the nursing staff expects to meet all requests from Revere’s approximately 50 homebound residents expeditiously.

In addition, caregivers of homebound persons also are eligible to receive the vaccines administered by the city’s nursing staff. Buck noted that the shingles and RSV vaccines will not be offered by the city.

Buck added that the city’s list for homebound vaccine recipients also is used for free Thanksgiving turkey dinners for homebound persons for those who desire them.

Buck also discussed a new program being offered through the city’s Office of Elder Affairs that will provide funds for income-eligible seniors whose homes are in need of repairs that will allow them to age-in-place in their homes. The program launched on October 16.

Some of the eligible repairs include HVAC improvements and accessibility upgrades. Employees with the Senior Center will be available to provide help in completing the application (which requires a lot of forms and paperwork). Applicants may call 781-286-8156 (or 311 and ask for the Senior Center) to make an appointment on a Tuesday or Thursday.

The board members of the Revere Affordable Housing Trust Fund will review the completed applications to determine the recipients of the grants. Buck said that funding is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first round of funding was jump-started by a generous donation of $12,500 from former Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo which was then augmented by a $37,500 contribution from the AHTF for a total of $50,000.

Fiore discussed the Music Therapy Program, which the COD is conducting in partnership with the Community Music Center of Boston and the Revere Recreation Commission.

Fiore reported that the first of the three workshop sessions, which are designed for parents and caregivers, went well and that there will be an upcoming workshop session on October 28.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the COD’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The commission is here to help and assist all disabled residents and their families in Revere.”

The commission will not be meeting in November in observance of Veterans Day. The next meeting of the COD (via Zoom) will be held on Tuesday, December 9, at 6:00.