RHS Roundup

RHS boys soccer in control of first place in the GBL; qualifies for tourney

The Revere High boys soccer team remains in control of its own destiny in the Patriots’ quest to repeat as Greater Boston League (GBL) champions after earning a win and a tie this past week against GBL foes Lynn English (a 1-1 tie last Tuesday) and Everett (a 3-1 win last Thursday).

Coach Gerardo Rodriguez’s crew stands at 7-1-2 in the GBL, three points ahead of second-place Chelsea, whom the Patriots were scheduled to meet yesterday (Tuesday).

Revere will wrap up its GBL schedule with matches vs. Medford tomorrow (Thursday), Malden next Tuesday, and Somerville next Thursday before concluding the regular season with non-league opponents Central Catholic and Haverhill at the end of the month.

In addition, the Patriots, who are ranked 27th in the MIAA’s Division 2 power ratings and who sport an overall record of 7-1-3, punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with this week’s win and tie, which assured them of the .500 record needed to qualify for the post-season state tournament. The Revere boys have 17 points, exactly half of the 34 possible points from their 17-game schedule.

The Patriots made a memorable and dramatic run last year in the D-2 state tourney, reaching the quarterfinal round before falling to Wakefield, 1-0.

Two wins for RHS field hockey

The Revere High field hockey team enjoyed a successful week with a pair of back-to-back victories.

This past Friday, the Lady Patriots defeated Greater Lowell, 3-1. Isabella Mendieta scored two goals and Kyle Lanes added a tally to provide the offense for Revere.

The following morning this past Saturday at Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere defeated Arlington Catholic by the same margin of 3-1. A trio of Lady Patriots, Danni Hope Randall, Isabella Mendieta, and Zizi Kalliavas, struck the backboard of the AC net.

Coach Victoria Correia and her crew will play at Northeast Regional this coming Monday and will host Malden next Wednesday under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 6:00.

Three more wins for RHS girls volleyball; Senior Night tonight

The Revere High girls volleyball team enjoyed a perfect week, going 3-for-3 in its matches this past week. The Lady Patriots now stand at 13-3 on the season and 8-2 in the GBL.

Last Monday coach Emilie Clemons’s crew edged Medford, 3-2. Samarah Meristal led the way with 13 kills and five aces. Haley Peralta also was a force with 11 kills and four aces.

Last Wednesday the Lady Patriots blanked Chelsea, 3-0. Basma Sahibi delivered six kills and Sofia Guzman contributed four kills.

Susan Lemus-Chavez served an amazing 12 aces and accounted for 10 assists to her teammates.

This past Friday the Revere girls edged non-league opponent Beverly, 3-2. Peralta (12 kills), Lemus-Chavez (10 kills and 19 assists), Meristal (seven kills), and Sahibi (six kills) all played major roles in the victory.

The Lady Patriots will host Somerville this evening (Wednesday) for a contest that will be highlighted by Senior Night festivities at which the eight members of the RHS Class of 2026 will be honored for their contributions to the RHS girls volleyball program. They are:

i#2 Samantha Indorato

#4 Basma Sahibi

#6 Isabella Arroyave

#7 Sara Brown

#8 Susan Lemus Chavez

#10 Dayana Ortega

#11 Jade Dang

#18 Samarah Meristal

The Lady Patriots, who have qualified for the MIAA Division 2 post-season state tourney, are scheduled to travel to Malden tomorrow (Thursday) and will wrap up their regular season next week with matches at Everett on Monday and at Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

RHS girls cross country defeats Everett

The Revere High girls cross country earned a 15-50 victory over Everett this past.

“We finally had a home meet at Belle Isle Marsh,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “The team came away with a win, but even better is the overall improvements from many of the girls. Olivia Rupp, Rania Hamdani, Valeria Acevedo Estrada, and Adis Cordero Canela all ran their best race times at home.

“Valeria and Adis also ran personal-best paces – each taking nearly a minute per mile off their previous best paces,” Sinnott added.

“This is tremendous and shows that their dedication to the work and process of the training day-in and day-out is paying off,” Sinnott continued. “It isn’t always easy to come to practice and lace up the sneakers for a run, but when it shows results with a great race, it really makes it worth it.

“Olivia (Rupp) put in a lot of work over the summer and it has been paying off week-in and week-out,” Sinnott added. “She is eyeing the Revere High School course record of 19:20 set by Nikki Nelson that has stood for 12 years and she is a mere seven seconds away. We have two more home meets for her to get there. I’d love to see all of the hard work that she has put in come to fruition.”

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 1st overall – 19:26

Rania Hamdani – 2nd overall – 22:15

Emma DeCrosta – 4th overall – 24:07

Salma El Andalosy – 7th overall – 31:09

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 8th overall – 31:38

Adis Cordero Canela – 9th overall – 33:49

Sinnott and her crew are scheduled to host Malden today (Wednesday) and Somerville next Wednesday at Belle Isle in their final dual-meet of the season before competing in the GBL Meet at Macdonald Park in Medford on October 29.

Boys cross country team getting faster

Although the Revere High boys cross country team came up short (18-40) in their meet last Wednesday against Everett, RHS head coach Mike Flynn was pleased with his team’s effort.

“The guys ran really well on their first opportunity to run the home course at Belle Isle (2.89 miles),” said Flynn. “Everett is a really solid team.”

Diogo Yogi 3rd place: 17:57

Kosta Stamatopolous 8th place: 19:29:

Cristian Requeno: 9th place: 20:12

Noah Shanley 15th place: 23:56

Javier Rosa 16th place: 23:56

Andre Nguyen 17th place: 24:06

Josh Rugutt: 19th place 24:56

“Josh ran his first cross country race and has been working hard and had an excellent result,” noted Flynn.

The Patriots will host Malden today (Wednesday) and Somerville next Wednesday.