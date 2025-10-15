Guest Op-Ed: Columbus Day is a Time to Honor Courage, Heritage, and Truth

By Councillor Angela

Guarino-Sawaya

Each October, the people of Revere and communities across Massachusetts gather to celebrate Columbus Day — a day that has long stood as a symbol of discovery, courage, and Italian-American pride. In recent years, that meaning has come under debate. Some have questioned whether we should continue to honor Christopher Columbus, pointing to painful events that followed his arrival in the Americas. Those conversations are understandable — history is complex, and reflection is healthy. But to understand Columbus fairly, we must look to the truth of his life and times, not the distortions of modern myth.

Christopher Columbus was born in Genoa, Italy, to a humble family of wool weavers. He rose through skill and perseverance, not privilege. Against all odds, he convinced the Spanish crown to back his dream of reaching Asia by sailing west — a belief few of his contemporaries shared.

His voyage in 1492, across an uncharted ocean, required extraordinary faith and courage. The encounter between Europe and the Americas did indeed bring tragedy as well as progress. Diseases spread, conflicts erupted, and cultures collided. But those events unfolded over centuries, long after Columbus himself. To judge him by the totality of that history is to misunderstand both his mission and his moment in time.

For generations of Italian-Americans, Columbus has represented more than a navigator — he is a symbol of belonging and contribution. When Italian immigrants arrived in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they faced discrimination and hardship. Columbus Day became their way to say: We, too, helped build this country. We, too, belong in its story.

It was President Franklin D. Roosevelt who made Columbus Day a national holiday in 1937, recognizing both Columbus’ voyage and the Italian American community’s impact on America’s growth. In cities like Revere — where so many families trace their roots to Italy — that legacy remains strong. It lives in our neighborhoods, our churches, our local businesses, and in the pride parents and grandparents pass on to their children.

To celebrate Columbus Day is not to deny history’s complexities. It is to honor the spirit that drives people to explore, to build, and to believe in a better world. It is to recognize the courage to dream beyond one’s circumstances — whether it’s sailing across an ocean in 1492, or immigrating to America in 1966, as my family did, coming from Avellino – settling in the North End of Boston, and later planting roots in Revere.

We can and should teach history honestly — but honesty means fairness. Columbus was not perfect; no pioneer ever is. Yet his vision changed the world and paved the way for the very ideals of freedom and opportunity that define our nation today.

As we celebrate Columbus Day here in Revere, let us do so with respect for truth and gratitude for heritage. Let us honor the Italian-American families who helped shape our beautiful city we call home, and the spirit of discovery that still inspires us as Americans. Christopher Columbus’s legacy is not one of hate or harm. It is a story of faith, courage, and perseverance — the same values that continue to move Revere, and America, forward.

Please join us at the Italian American Heritage month celebration, speakers, food and music. October 16 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm – Revere City Hall Plaza

Angela Guarino-Sawaya is the Revere Ward 5 Councillor.