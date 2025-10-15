Obituaries 10-15-2025

Elena Chiuccariello

She dedicated her life to nurturing her family

Elena Chiuccariello, born on May 30, 1940, in Montefalcione, Province of Avellino, Italy, passed away on October 5, 2025.

Elena was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to nurturing her family. She fulfilled her role as a homemaker with passion and grace, turning her house into a warm and welcoming haven. Her children and grandchildren were her world, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Elena had a vibrant personality, and during her younger years, she enjoyed staying social and entertaining. She was an active member of the Saint Lucia Committee in the North End when she first came to the U.S., a testament to her commitment to community engagement. Her love for walking along Revere Beach was a testament to her appreciation of life’s simple joys.

Elena is survived by her sister, Maria Iantosca and late husband, Erminio and children, Anthony, and Paul of Italy, her brothers, Carmine Chiuccariello of Revere and Mario and his wife, Cheryl of Winchester; daughter, Joanne Roy and husband. Curtis of Newburyport, Maria Bottari of Revere, Derek and wife, Susan Bottari of Danvers and Danielle Bottari and partner, Douglas Moore of Winchester.

She also leaves behind grandchildren: Amanda Roy, Ashley Roy, David Moore and Alex Moore. Elena was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Anita Chiuccariello and her brother, Achille Chiuccariello

Services for Elena will be held on Monday, October 20, 2025, at Saint Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. with mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden.

As we remember Elena, let us not focus on her passing but celebrate the love, joy, and warmth she brought into our lives. We encourage family and friends to leave memories and upload photos to the memorial page to keep her spirit alive and celebrate the wonderful person she was.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Elena name to Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.

Donna Puopolo

She had a gift for finding beauty and joy in life

Donna M. Puopolo, age 54 (although she would refer to herself as 27) of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on October 9 at her home in Spencer.

Born in Boston and raised in Revere, Donna was the beloved daughter of the late John and Donna (Grushey) Puopolo. She was the sister of the late John Puopolo. She had a gift for finding beauty and joy in life — from her talent for crocheting, painting, coloring, and creating unique crafts, to her incredible sense of humor and quick wit that could light up any room. Donna loved to laugh and even more so to make others laugh. Above all, her love and devotion to her family defined her; her grandchildren were her heart, the light of her life and the song of her soul.

Donna is survived by her three children: Nina Russo of Chelsea, Robert Rose of Revere, Alexander Tirado of Lynn and her fiancé, Gary Fusco.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at noon. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Joseph A. Nichinello

Retired RHS coach and educator whose kindness and passion for life left an indelible mark on all who knew him

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Nichinello, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and educator, who left this world on September 26, 2025, at the age of 82.

Born on September 27, 1942 in Revere, Joseph was a dedicated member of his community and a lifelong advocate for education.

Joseph was the cherished son of Joseph Sr. and Louise Nichinello. He grew up in Revere, where he cultivated a love for learning and sports that would define much of his life. He pursued higher education at UMass Boston, earning a Masters degree in English, which became the foundation of his long and impactful career as an educator.

For over 40 years, Joseph aka “Mr Nick,” served as an English teacher at Revere High School, instilling a love for literature and the written word in his students. His passion for teaching did not go unnoticed; he was also one of the most successful coaches in the history of RHS, leading the softball team to numerous victories and inspiring generations of young athletes. His dedication to his students extended beyond the classroom and the field; he was known for correcting grammar wherever he found it and engaging students in lively discussions about literature and life.

In 1981, Joseph married the love of his life, Crissa Rosaria Penzabene (of East Boston), in his hometown of Revere. Their love story began in 1973, and over the years, they built a beautiful life together, marked by joy, laughter, and a shared love of family. Joseph’s family was everything to him, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He had a particular fondness for his wife’s cooking and enjoyed their frequent outings to the local Chinese buffet and pizza places. He loved taking his wife and grandsons “on a ride,” no matter the destination, he was self proclaimed as the “Road Map.” He was a jokester, always in search of new material.

Joseph was a man of many interests. A passionate supporter of all Boston sports teams, he could often be found debating his favorite teams’ performances and sharing his political views with anyone willing to engage. He was known for his loving and caring nature, always ready to lend a helping hand or an encouraging word. His kindness and passion for life left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lori Anne Nagle, and his brother, Anthony Nichinello. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Crissa Rosaria Nichinello and two grandsons, Justin Julius Gomes and Korey Joseph Gomes and his sister in law, Carol Nichinello and niece, Jennifer Nichinello. He leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication that will continue to inspire his family and friends.

As we remember Joseph Nichinello, let us celebrate the joyous spirit he brought into our lives and the countless lives he touched through his teaching, coaching, and unconditional love. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.