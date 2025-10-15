Operating Engineers Endorse Michelle Kelley for Revere Council

Special to the Journal

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, representing over 5,000 heavy equipment operators, mechanics, and wastewater technicians across New England, has proudly endorsed Michelle Kelley for re-election to her At-Large seat on the Revere City Council, citing her steadfast commitment to advocating for residents and amplifying their voices at City Hall.

As only the third woman elected as Councillor At-Large in Revere’s history—following two elected predecessors and one appointee—Michelle Kelley, a lifelong Revere resident, attorney, and small business owner, has built widespread support since her 2023 election by honoring her promises and actively engaging with voters.

“I’m thrilled that Local 4’s hardworking men and women trust me to continue advocating for working families on the City Council,” Kelley said. “Re-elected, I’ll keep fighting for fairness, standing firm against outside developers and corporate interests that prioritize profits over our community.”

In her first term, Kelley demonstrated resilience by requesting a fiscally prudent review of the new high school’s costs, expanding the senior work-off abatement program, closing a mechanical parking loophole exploited by developers, advocating for strict adherence to Revere’s zoning code, endorsing term limits for elected officials, and often casting the sole ‘no’ vote against proposals residents opposed, such as large-scale apartment projects. Her legal expertise has strengthened her ability to navigate complex issues, including challenging the Zoning Board of Appeals’ parking variances to reduce neighborhood congestion.

“Residents want their voices heard and valued,” Kelley said. “They seek elected officials who prioritize their quality of life and fiscal responsibility with a practical, common-sense approach. That’s why I’m determined to retain my Council seat—to continue this mission. When residents express their support, it confirms I’m on the right path, and I’ll carry that commitment into my next term.”

Kelley has consistently promoted transparency by hand-delivering announcements for community meetings on development proposals and opposing one-size-fits-all state mandates and tax incentives for projects like Suffolk Downs which reflect her deep understanding of Revere’s unique needs as a lifelong resident.

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through college and law school, earning degrees from Salem State University and New England Law | Boston. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

For more information or to get involved with Kelley’s campaign for Councillor At-Large, please visit her Facebook page @Michelle Kelley, Revere Councillor At Large or call: 781-854-1717.