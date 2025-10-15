Big Brothers Big Sisters Expands Mentorship Program at Revere High School

Special to the Journal

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is celebrating its third successful year of partnership with Revere High School, marking another milestone in a collaboration that has become a cornerstone of student support and mentorship.

Since its launch, the program has steadily grown, welcoming a new cohort of ninth-grade students each year. Today, the program matches more than 185 Revere High students across three grade levels with dedicated community-based mentors who guide them through their high school journey.

A school representative stated that these mentor relationships go beyond mere support, as they assist students in enhancing their confidence, exploring career paths, and strategizing for their futures. “It’s truly become an essential part of our school community.”

A full-time BBBS staff member at the high school supports each grade-level cohort, offering on-site guidance and coordination:

“The students are matched with a community-based mentor that works with them throughout the four years of high school,” said RHS Principal Chris Bowen. “In addition to the mentorship, students in the program engage in a variety of activities and experiences related to future planning, community building, and career exploration.”

Each grade-level group has a dedicated BBBS staff member based right in the school, which includes Justin Wilson, Assistant Manager of Programming; Jamie Eliot, Program Coordinator; and Michelle Rolfe, Senior Program Manager.

Wilson has been with RHS for three years, introducing the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to RHS. Justin, originally from Washington, DC, has been mentoring and working with students for 15 years. Justin is honored to serve RHS students in spaces that are welcoming and those that facilitate diversity, individuality, and growth. Justin looks forward to continuing to bridge gaps within the Revere/Boston community.

Eliot is a Boston-born educator who has been teaching and community organizing since 2019. They have a degree from the New England Conservatory and a passion for the arts that led them to teach middle school music for the last 2 years. Jamie loves connecting with students to help them figure out what works best for them as individuals, and they do their best to center joy, diversity, and autonomy in everything they do. Outside of school Jamie loves tabletop games, Boston sports (especially the Red Sox), playing the bass in a wedding band, and cooking.

Rolfe is joining the BBBS Revere team with four years of employment at Big Brothers Big Sisters at other program sites. She is an East Boston resident and is happy to be supporting her neighbors in Revere! She is currently in graduate school to get her master’s in social work from Simmons University. She has close to 10 years of experience working in a variety of youth programs and is looking forward to taking over for the class of 2028 cohort.

RHS Assistant Principal Afton Dean will serve as the team’s administrative liaison, who helps coordinate the entire effort.

In addition to one-on-one mentorship, students participate in activities focused on college and career planning, community building, and personal development, designed to prepare them for success beyond graduation.

The partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters and Revere High School continues to demonstrate the power of mentorship in shaping young lives—helping students navigate high school with greater confidence, purpose, and connection to their community.

For more information about the program or to learn how to get involved, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at Revere High School, located on the third floor near the elevator.