Neighborhood PACE Celebrates 35 Years of Aging with Dignity and Announces Building rededication in honor of Longtime Board Chair Rita Sorrento

NeighborHealth’s Neighborhood PACE program, a nationally recognized program providing comprehensive, coordinated care for older adults, is celebrating 35 years of service to Greater Boston communities. As part of this milestone celebration, the program’s largest center at 10 Garofalo Street in Revere has been rededicated in honor of Rita Sorrento, a lifelong advocate for older adults and longtime chair of the NeighborHealth Board of Directors. The celebration also coincides with National PACE Month, which recognizes the impact of Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly nationwide.

Since its founding in 1990, Neighborhood PACE has helped thousands of older adults maintain their independence while receiving the medical care, social support, and daily assistance they need to thrive at home. Operated by NeighborHealth, the program has become a trusted lifeline for seniors across East Boston, Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Everett, Malden, and surrounding communities.

“For more than three decades, Neighborhood PACE has stood for dignity, compassion, and community,” said Ernani J. DeAraujo, Vice President and Executive Director of Neighborhood PACE. “In addition to the program being a cornerstone of how we care for older adults, it’s also a national model for whole-person care. It’s only fitting that we mark this anniversary by honoring Rita Sorrento and her late husband, James, whose dedication has helped make this program what it is today.”

The event, held on Thursday, September 25, in the day room of the newly dedicated Rita & James Sorrento Center for Senior Care, included dozens of PACE supporters, past and present. Sorrento, who has served as NeighborHealth board chair for more than two decades, was recognized for her outstanding commitment to older adults and her role in shaping the program’s mission and impact.

“This program has always been about keeping people healthy, connected and supported as they age,” said Rita Sorrento. “I’ve seen firsthand the difference PACE makes for participants and their families, and I’m so proud to have played a part in its growth. This recognition is deeply meaningful, but the true honor has been walking alongside the team and community that makes this work possible. I’m humbled and incredibly honored by this rededication.”

From its origins as a single-site initiative in East Boston, Neighborhood PACE has evolved into a robust, person-centered program with five sites throughout Greater Boston serving over 900 participants each year. It integrates primary and specialty care, rehabilitation, mental health support, social services, nutrition, transportation, and home care into one seamless experience, helping participants live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

“Early on, Rita recognized PACE’s ability to transform lives, not just for seniors, but for their caregivers as well,” said Dr. Jim Pedulla, Medical Director and primary care provider for Neighborhood PACE for over 30 years. “As someone responsible for caring for so many in her own life, Rita has been a steadfast supporter of the PACE program, appreciating our team’s unique ability to nurture both independence and better health for frail seniors. Her encouragement has shaped our team and the way we deliver services. It’s truly special to honor her in this way as we celebrate 35 years of PACE.”

