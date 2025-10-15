Big Apple Circus at Suffolk Downs

Story by Marianne Salza

The Big Apple Cirus is continuing its legacy of jaw-dropping thrills, breathtaking feats of strength, and dazzling artistry for its 48th season, returning to Boston for the first time since 2019. The Big Apple Circus, produced by The Gold Group, EMC Presents BAC, and Circus Vazquez, will thrill audiences with its newest show, “The World’s Best Under Our Big Top,” at Suffolk Downs now through November 2.

Families will be stunned witnessing the electrifying energy of The Flying Caceres trapeze group as they somersault through the air, and awestruck by the masterful balancing skills of the Kung Fu Boys, who combine martial arts and high-flying tricks.

The charismatic flair, fearlessness, and precision of the global cast will astound viewers of all ages. Performers, like Emiliano Vazquez Padilla, hope that the circus mesmerizes the audience, bringing out everyone’s inner child as they watch in amazement.

First generation American-born Emiliano was raised in Mexico. As the son of the owner of Circus Vazquez, a family-owned and operated circus founded in Mexico in 1969, Emiliano began learning acrobatic techniques by bouncing on a trampoline as a boy.

Today, one may see the 17-year-old acrobat serving refreshments behind the concession stand, or center stage, juggling and balancing on a unicycle with his watercress dog, Canelo. Growing up, Emiliano learned the patience and disciple of training dogs from his grandmother.

“All my life, I’ve been doing acrobats. The unicycle part came during Covid,” began Emiliano, who practices up to 7 hours daily. “When we were in lockdown, I used to ride a bicycle with my family every day, and I got unusually good at it. I would ride without hands and do tricks. My family, being several generations of circus, had the idea of getting me a unicycle. Ever since then, I have been doing it every day.”

Emiliano described the energy from the circus stage as vibrant and less formal than a theater stage in that people are all around him, reactive. He is most proud of the part of his act when he and Canelo jump rope together, a stunt of coordination that took the two much time to perfect.

“If feels more real. You feel connected to the audience,” Emiliano shared. “When you’re on a circus stage, you can get close to people. You can look into their eyes – their souls. You feel like you can do anything.”

Emiliano is also a member of the team that raises the tent. Whenever a new tent is used, the servicemen practice the intricate operation of constructing it and taking it down for several weeks, so that by showtime, the tent can be erected within two days.

“It’s a special skill. We have people with several decades of experience,” Emiliano explained. “It’s a complicated, systematic process. We have to put the towers up and make sure everything is aligned correctly. We have a big top that is beautifully erected.”

This is Circus Vazquez’s premier appearance in Boston, as well as Emiliano’s first time visiting the city. Predominantly residing in Texas, Emiliano loves to travel. Whether internationally, or driving around the United States in his trailer with his unicycle act, he is passionate about adventuring and studying in new places.

“For me, the pinnacle of the human experience is being able to travel,” Emiliano emphasized. “Being able to witness and understand different cultures is something I can’t miss. That’s what I look forward to here.”

Emiliano, with his interest in architecture, has visited Downtown Boston, Revere Beach, and the North End, in a search for breakfast that led to an exploration into Old North Church, and down the narrow streets and alleys that reminded him of his time in Italy and Paris.

Emiliano, who speaks Spanish, English, and French, also dedicates much of his time to his hobbies of writing and philosophy.

“I feel like I haven’t reached my limit,” Emiliano proclaimed. “I have a strong belief that once you put a limit on yourself, you don’t give yourself an opportunity to explore. I’d rather set my mind to something. If I truly believe I can achieve it, then I will.”

Visit www.BigAppleCircus.com to purchase tickets for the Big Apple Circus.