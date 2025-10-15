Revere’s Veterans Services Office Offers a Monthly Food Bank Tribute in its Program

Story & Photos by: Al Terminiello Jr.

The Revere Veteran’s Service Office is in the basement (rear entry) of the American Legion Post at 249 Broadway. This office is more than just a clerical or phone call type of place. It is staffed by caring and dedicated people, headed by Veteran’s Service Officer and US Army Veteran Danny Hernandez, Assistant to the Director, Donna Dreeszen, and Al Terminiello Jr.

Daily, many local veterans call for several issues, from their medical coverage, monthly checks, emergency shelter provisions, information, and everything in between.

This leads to the biggest program that has been added to veterans’ services office, paying tribute to our veterans, with a food bank. This program is no small task, it takes lots of volunteers, time, and the generosity of local businesses, and donations from the Greater Boston Food Bank to keep this program a success. The food bank is scheduled for the first Wednesday of every month. The Revere office is a food drop for Chelsea, Winthrop, and the Swampscott/Marblehead veterans’ offices. The food is offloaded by volunteers and set on palates for pick-up. This entire process to serve our veterans is a labor of love and requires lots of work and a huge amount of generosity from the sponsors.

In Revere alone there are 320 bags of food, sorted, packaged, and processed to the corresponding veterans every month. Food and volunteers arrive at 6am for delivery, with veterans arriving between 10-1130 am. Veterans are required to pre-register each month, so that the proper amount of food is allotted for them. Please call 781-286-8119 to pre-register or for more information.

The contribution of the many volunteers is of most importance, the time and energy, cannot be measured, and the cost to provide the service if billed would make the program impossible. To all those who volunteer month after month, thank you for your contribution it is very appreciated by all, especially the hundreds of veterans that you give a better life to.

Mayor Patrick Keefe and the City of Revere are proud of our veterans, and the support of programs like this shows the commitment of our local government to our honored vets. The office designated to care for our veterans holds them in the highest regard, because who else deserves more than those who were willing to sacrifice it all for our nation. When you see a veteran and thank them for his or her service to our country, remember it is with humility they accept it. The food banks is just another way to say thanks for your service, our country is a better place because of your bravery and commitment.