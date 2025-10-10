Stories of Resilience: Revere Public Schools Launches Oral History Project for Hispanic Heritage Month

Special to the Journal

When Jose Marin Herrera walks the halls of Revere High School, he carries with him more than his backpack and books—he carries the story of his family’s journey to the United States. This fall, Jose’s voice, along with those of other community members, will be featured in a new Revere Public Schools project that highlights the immigrant stories that shape the city.

“A memory that stands out for me from my home country is when I used to play hide and seek with my neighbors,” said Jose, who co-founded RHS’s Welcome Club. “We shared so many moments. I was one of those new kids just a year and a half ago—and now I help others feel welcome and a part of something. Helping others find their place reminds me of what I did back home in Colombia—building bonds and connections.”

The project, called “From Where I Come,” is part of the district’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It pairs short filmed interviews with an interactive map that marks each participant’s country of origin, creating a living archive of stories that highlight the resilience, hope, and pride of Revere’s families.

“This project honors the voices and stories that shape who we are—those of our students, families, and staff who have journeyed from their home countries to make Revere home,” said Dr. Lourenço Garcia, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion. “Revere is a vibrant, multicultural city—a mosaic of experiences, traditions, and perspectives. It invites us to share our journeys, reflect on our roots, and celebrate the diverse experiences that enrich our schools and community.”

The series kick-off features three powerful voices. Alongside Jose, a junior at Revere High, the project highlights Claudia Correa, the mayor’s chief of staff, and Jose Aleman, a Spanish teacher at Revere High School. Each shares their perspective on building a life in Revere while holding fast to traditions from their homeland.

Correa spoke about the deep connection she feels between her heritage and her work in public service. Aleman reflected on the pride he carries in his culture and the responsibility he feels to pass that pride on to his students.

“When I first arrived in the United States, I knew I needed to learn the system—but never leave my culture behind,” said Correa. “Food, music, and sports are what unite us across the world. The exchange of cultures we experience here in Revere is so rich, so beautiful. I want to invite everyone to continue sharing your culture—through music, sports, food, and dance.”

Aleman added, “Regardless of where we are coming from, we can make this country our home. I crossed many borders and taught in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Cuba before coming here. This is an opportunity to see that we all contribute to making this place a home.”

Their stories, district officials say, are reminders of shared values that tie the community together—perseverance, belonging, and hope for a brighter future.

Beyond the filmed interviews, the district hopes the project’s interactive map will become a visual celebration of the community’s diversity. As new voices are added throughout the school year, the map will grow, charting the many places around the globe that connect back to Revere.

“By sharing our experiences and listening to one another, we strengthen our connections and build a more welcoming community for all,” Garcia concluded. “Every voice matters. Every journey shapes who we are. Together, we make our schools a place where everyone belongs.”

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed nationally from September 15 through October 15, honors the histories and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities across the United States.