Bricklayers Local 3 Endorses Michelle Kelley for Re-election

Special to the Journal

The Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union Local 3 Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island announced its endorsement of Revere At-Large City Council candidate for re-election, Michelle Kelley, citing her courage and vision for Revere as reasons for their support.

Kelley’s re-election campaign continues to gather support from promises kept during her first term in office: instilling honesty, integrity, and accountability in city governance and letting voters know that their voices matter.

“I’m deeply honored by the continued support of Local 3’s working men and women,” Kelley said, accepting the endorsement for her re-election. “These dedicated workers show up every day with integrity, and I pledge to keep doing the same for them and all Revere residents as I seek to continue serving on the City Council. This city deserves elected officials who uphold honesty and prioritize the needs of its people.”

The union said that Kelley, an attorney and realtor, has shown courage, tenacity, and a willingness to defend taxpayer interests, which played a decisive role in their endorsement process, union officials said.

“Since we recognize and appreciate that you are truly a defender and a dedicated worker for peace, social justice, and equality for working men and women, the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union Local 3 strongly and proudly endorses your candidacy,” Local 3 President/Secretary-Treasurer Charles Raso wrote in the union’s endorsement letter.

“We pledge our friendship, our support, and our hard work in making your election a success,” Raso wrote.

A lifelong Revere resident, attorney, small business owner, Michelle Kelley has built widespread support since her 2023 election by honoring her commitments and actively engaging with voters. She has championed transparency and accountability in local government, consistently listening to residents and ensuring their voices are heard.

“Residents want their voices heard and valued,” Kelley said. “They want elected officials who champion their priorities, safeguard their interests, and protect their quality of life. That’s why I’m determined to retain my seat on the Council—to continue this mission. I’ve stood firmly with residents, often casting the sole ‘no’ vote against proposals they opposed. When people roll down their car windows to shout out their support to me and encourage me to keep going, it confirms I’m on the right path, and I’ll carry that commitment into my next term.”

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England Law | Boston. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

Founded in 1865, the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers represents bricklayers, stonelayers, pointers, cleaners, caulkers, tile-marble-terrazzo mechanics and finishers, cement masons, and plasterers. Local 3 prides itself on its thriving apprenticeship program and on giving back to the communities its members serve.

Kelley looks forward to continuing to serve the residents of Revere in her next term as Councillor At-Large. If you would like to join her team, please don’t hesitate to reach out by calling 781-854-1717 or visiting her Facebook page @Michelle Kelley, Revere Councilor at Large.