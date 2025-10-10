Mayor Keefe’s Revere Senior Citizen Home Repairs Program Application Opens October 16

Special to the Journal

The application for the City of Revere’s Senior Citizen Home Repairs Program will be live on the City of Revere’s website, revere.org, starting Thursday, October 16 at 8:15am. City staff will also be on hand to answer questions about the program and the application at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center’s Senior Resource Fair on the same day from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

“I’m proud that we are able to deliver this program to our seniors, one that will help them retrofit their homes with accessible features that will improve their quality of life. We are grateful for the support of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, and former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, all of whom were instrumental in getting this program up and running,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

Through this program, the City of Revere is offering a limited number of grants of up to $5,000 to assist eligible senior homeowners with necessary home repairs and accessibility improvements. This program is being funded by an allocation from the City of Revere’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, as well as via a donation from former Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Robert DeLeo.

A total of $50,000 will be awarded, available on a first-come, first-served basis, to the first completed and approved applications that have submitted all required documentation.

Eligible projects may include, but are not limited to:

– Installation of grab bars or handrails

– Installation of stair lifts or ramps

– Walk-in shower conversions

– Replace doorknobs with lever-style door handles

– Replace toilet with comfort-height toilet

– Other accessibility upgrades to showers/ toilets

– Critical roof repairs

– Installation/repair of air conditioning or other HVAC

– Heating or plumbing system repairs

– Electrical upgrades for safety

Applicants must submit income and residency information along with a quote/contractor’s estimate both describing the work and its cost. The estimate will be reviewed by the City of Revere for feasibility, alignment with program guidelines, and proper licensure of the contractor. Applicants will receive confirmation their application has been received within 1 business day of submission, but processing time may vary to completely process an application.

Eligible applicants must be age 60 or greater; own and occupy their home in Revere; be year-round residents; and have income at or below 80% of area median income.

In addition to being available online at www.revere.org, applications can be filled out with the assistance of Digital Navigators at the Revere Senior Center, by appointment only, on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:00am – 2:00pm. To schedule an appointment with a Digital Navigator, please contact the Senior Center at 781-286-8156.

With questions about the program, you may contact the Senior Center at 781-286-8156 or the Department of Planning and Community Development, Joe Gravellese, 781-286-8181; [email protected].