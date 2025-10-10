Council Approves Funding for Divided Benches at Kimmerlee Park

By Adam Swift

The city council voted 10-1 last week to appropriate $5,000 from the Community Improvement Trust Fund for the replacement of benches at Kimmerlee Park in Beachmont to help deter homeless people from sleeping on them.

Councillor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo cast the lone dissenting vote, stating that he wanted more information from Police Chief Maria LaVita about citations issued for public drinking, indecent exposure, and other issues at the park.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said that since June, there has been an ongoing and growing problem with homeless people drinking, going to the bathroom in the bushes, and sleeping partially clothed on the benches. She said LaVita and public works director Chris Ciaramella recommended the removal of the benches at the park as a safety precaution, since students from the nearby Beachmont Elementary School cut through the park to get to school.

The $5,000 would be used to replace the benches at Kimmerle Park with models that include a center divider to deter sleeping.

“I just want a point of clarification, if I understood right, we are updating the benches so that unhoused people cannot sleep on them?” Jaramillo asked.

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas III said that the previous benches at the park had already been removed, and that the $5,000 was for the new benches with center dividers.

“We were having a daily problem down there,” said McKenna. “If you notice where the park is, it is 600 to 800 feet from the Beachmont School and the kids were going through this.”

Jaramillo said he would like more information on citations issued at the park, as well as steps that are being taken to help people with potential substance use and mental health issues who gather there.

McKenna noted that the city has sent representatives from its substance use disorder department down at the park every day when there are complaints to assist people.

“We have done the work and it has been an everyday problem,” said McKenna. “It started out with two people, and it ended up with 10 people and it got bigger and bigger and bigger. We have done the work down there for four months.”

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino said he agreed that the need for the benches is to help address a safety concerns at the park.