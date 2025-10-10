Teamsters endorse Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo’s Re-election bid

Special to the Journal

Councilor at-large Juan Pablo Jaramillo received the endorsement of the over 12,000 strong Teamsters Local 25. The local which represents workers across eastern Massachusetts including those at Republic Services, the transnational multibillion dollar company with a site in Revere, has endorsed Revere Councilor At-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo in his re-election.

In July the workers at Republic Services went on strike for the unfair labor practices they experienced and for a fair contract. For weeks Councilor Jaramillo a union member and leader himself was spotted daily at the strike line on Charger Street standing with the members of Local 25.

“Councillor Jaramillo is a Union sibling and understands the fight that working people have against greedy corporations and multimillionaires. During the strike that our members just successfully ended against the multibillion dollar company, Republic, Councillor Jaramillo wasn’t just the first Revere elected on the picket at midnight but for weeks, he walked with our workers every single day. That’s why Teamsters Local 25 is proud to endorse Councillor Juan Pablo Jaramillo for re-election to the Revere City Council.”

After more than 80 days on the picket the workers, members of local 25 of Republic Services ended their strike against the giant having won a stronger contract for themselves. Now the Teamsters are shifting their focus on re-electing Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo and other working class candidates to municipal positions across eastern Massachusetts.

“Working people are the ones that make our cities run. When greedy bosses like the CEO of Republic attack his workers, he attack Revere’s working families. But Teamsters Local 25 stood up and fought back against them and their win is an inspiration for us to continue to build a working class city. That’s why this endorsement means the world to me” said Councilor Jaramillo.

The election for to re-elect Councilor Jaramillo will end on November 4th when residents will be able to vote for up to 5 candidates for Councilor At-large. Early voting will begin on October 25th and the last day to vote will be November 4th when polls will open at 7am and close at 8pm across the city.