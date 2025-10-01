District Equity Leaders Refine Plans, Expand Student Support Programs

Special to the Journal

The Equity Advisory Board (EAB) kicked off its work for the 2025-2026 school year with a meeting centered on refining job descriptions, clarifying roles, and aligning school-based initiatives with broader district goals. Leaders emphasized the importance of communication, collaboration, and student-centered programming as they reviewed progress and planned next steps.

The meeting opened with a reminder to mark attendance at interim meetings, which run about 30 minutes and help divide workloads among members. Leaders also agreed to restore the agenda to its original format, ensuring proper references to EAB and the 2025–26 agenda.

Much of the discussion focused on the evolving role of equity advisors, who serve as liaisons between school-based teams and the district. Over the summer, the team refined job descriptions to clarify boundaries between the working group and the EAB. Concerns remain about consistency across schools, with participants stressing the need for clear communication between principals, directors, and equity advisors.

Equity advisors are expected to attend meetings, take notes, and share updates with their school teams, helping coordinate equity work across the district. Leaders highlighted the importance of two-way communication—ensuring that advisors not only report back to their schools but also receive timely information and support from the EAB.

The group revisited the structure of school-based equity plans, which currently run on a one-year cycle to match school improvement plans. Some members suggested exploring multi-year plans for greater continuity, while others stressed the need to keep equity plans separate to better address the needs of historically marginalized students. Leaders also discussed the possibility of merging the two planning processes in the future.

This year’s working group projects were introduced, each selected using criteria such as data support, alignment with district goals, and inclusion of diverse voices. The five projects include:

• Assisting schools in strengthening multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS).

• Building on past success in diversifying the educator workforce, which has added over 200 educators of color to the district.

• Aligning the new educator rubric with culturally responsive teaching tools to support educator growth and professional development.

• Streamlining event planning and data collection to better connect with families.

• Expanding the Welcome Club, a student-led initiative that helps new students feel supported and connected.

Leaders encouraged members to select different working groups than in previous years to ensure a broad range of voices and ideas.

The Welcome Club, which began with just 10 members and now boasts nearly 30, continues to be one of the district’s most celebrated student initiatives. Designed to help new students feel welcome, the club also develops leadership opportunities for its members. Students recently participated in a professional development day in Boston and are preparing to expand the program into middle and elementary schools.

District leaders emphasized the importance of student agency in equity work, noting that programs like the Welcome Club are crucial in ensuring students feel safe, supported, and part of their school community.

Looking ahead, the group will distribute revised job descriptions for equity advisors to principals and directors, communicate the use of updated interview questions aligned with educator standards, and continue refining culturally responsive practices. Members also completed preference forms to join working groups for the new year.

Overall, the meeting highlighted a commitment to refining equity practices while expanding opportunities for students and educators alike.