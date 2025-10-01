News Brief

Revere Fall Festival Moves to New Location at The Yard @ Beachmont Square

The City of Revere is ready to welcome the season with its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 5). This year, the free community event is moving to a new, accessible location: The Yard @ Beachmont Square (10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151).

The festival, which is steps from the MBTA Blue Line’s Beachmont Station and offers multiple parking lots, promises an afternoon of entertainment and local flair for the whole family.

Event Highlights Include:

Live Music: Enjoy a full day of music featuring Jillian Ann, Dabble, the Nate Ramos Band, and Lobster Ilegal, covering genres from pop rock and country to modern jazz and Latin classics.

Food & Drink: The festival will feature brews from Revere’s newest brewery, Twisted Fate, in an expanded beer garden. Attendees can also sample bites from a diverse lineup of Boston’s best food trucks, including Bono Appetit, Brick House Grill, Crepe Shop, Dylan & Pete’s Ice Cream, Hometown Poke, Moyzilla, The Pull Up, and Sunset Cantina.

Artisans & Entertainment: Over 50 artisans and vendors will showcase locally made goods. Family-friendly entertainment includes the talents of Peter Canizzaro, Tandem Juggler, balloon artists from Kristen Hale and Storybook Entertainment, and face painters from Pop Art Entertainment.

The City of Revere invites all residents and neighbors to mark their calendars for a vibrant kickoff to the fall season.

Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed near Chelsea

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced last week that West Nile Virus has been detected in Mosquitos and in Humans in surrounding communities. One is a woman in her 60s with exposure in Middlesex County, and the other is a man in his 50s with exposure in Suffolk County.

This raises the risk level to high in the Chelsea area.

The MDPH only releases information on cases by county of residence in order to protect confidentiality. Risk level changes are made based on likely location of exposure, not necessarily place of residence

“We are almost out of the peak season for the spread of West Nile virus to people in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Over the last 10 years, 80 percent of people became sick in August or September, with 12 percent developing illness after October 1. But because some risk will continue until the first hard frost, we are encouraging everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin.”

The first WNV-positive mosquitoes in the state this year were announced on June 17. Since then, 445 mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV so far this season from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. There has also been one animal case of WNV this year in a goat.

The risk for WNV is now high in 47 municipalities in Suffolk, Middlesex, Essex, and Worcester counties and moderate in 210 cities and towns in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

In addition to WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has also been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts this year. There have been 23 EEE-positive mosquito samples and no human or animal cases so far this year.

Surveillance information, including case updates, is updated daily and posted online at the Massachusetts Arbovirus Update. DPH encourages everyone to use this online resource regularly to stay informed of risk levels in their community and around the state.