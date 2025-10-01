Broadway Water Main Project Scheduled for Next Spring

By Adam Swift

The city council approved a $5 million bond order on Monday night for a water main replacement project on Broadway that should get underway next spring.

“This loan order is for the replacement of lower Broadway, which is the water main from Ambrose Street going down to Ward Street near BJs,” said public works director Chris Ciaramella.

The current water main in that section of Broadway is undersized and well over 100 years old, said Ciaramella.

“We constantly have issues in front of New Deal, as I’m sure everyone is well aware,” he said.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro asked when the work was expected to get underway and how long it would take.

Ciaramella said it would start next spring and take about two months.

“This is a little bit of an undertaking because we are going through the circle over there,” he said. “But after this, we will be out of your hair and we will remain off Broadway for some time.”