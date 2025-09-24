Revere’s Justin Lopez Awarded $4,500 Scholarship by Sheet Metal Workers Local 17

Lopez among 36 students to receive scholarships in 2025

Special to the Journal

Revere’s Justin Lopez was recently among 36 high school seniors and college students awarded more than $178,000 in scholarships by Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, a division of the SMART Northeast Regional Council (SMART NERC).

The scholarships, fully funded by Local 17 membership, range from a one-time $1,500 award to four-year scholarships totaling up to $16,000. Since 1983, the union has contributed over $2.3 million to the futures of local students.

SMART Northeast Regional Council President Bob Butler said the scholarship program reflects the union’s commitment to giving back to the communities where members live and work.

“Higher education is expensive. These scholarships help put students on the path to success,” said SMART Northeast Regional Council President Bob Butler. “We’re proud to have such dedicated members who believe in giving back and investing in the next generation.”

SMART NERC Financial Secretary-Treasurer Russell Bartash extended thanks to the Hayward family—Bob, Scott, and Sean—for leading the scholarship committee for three generations. He noted that their dedication has helped the program grow and adapt to meet students’ diverse academic paths.

“Whether scholarship recipients are enrolled in a four-year college, community or technical college, we’re thrilled to continue to lift up students as they strive for success,” said SMART NERC Financial Secretary-Treasurer Russell Bartash. “It’s one of the many ways we give back and support the next generation. We want to thank all Local 17 members who contributed to this meaningful fund.”

For every hour a member works, seven cents goes into the Local 17 Scholarship Fund. These contributions, small in scale but large in impact, have helped hundreds of local students afford tuition, books, and other academic fees. Scholarships are awarded based on state Labor History Exam performance or through a lottery drawing.

Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 is a building trade union representing more than 2,700 skilled and licensed workers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. We stand together as the most highly trained professionals in the industry, bringing top safety standards and quality to every project. Local 17 was formed in 1896 so that men and women working in the sheet metal industry could bargain collectively for better work standards. Today, our members enjoy dignified contracts, industry-leading wages and healthcare, and a sound pension plan they can count on after retirement.