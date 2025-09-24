GBLC and SEIU 509 Back Monterrosofor Revere Ward 1 School Committee

Special to the Journal

The Greater Boston Labor Council and SEIU 509 are proud to stand with Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso in her re-election bid for the Ward 1 School Committee seat.

“As a former 509 member myself, I take pride in standing by my union brothers and sisters as I serve on the school committee. During my first term on the Committee, I supported the process of building our new high school which will bring hundreds of union jobs to our families in Ward 1. I also led our Committee through the negotiation of 5 contracts. In a time when many school districts were at odds with their educators as strikes took place and students missed class, Revere was able to work with and secure a historic 14.5% raise for our teachers while keeping schools open. Ensuring our educators had a fair contract was one of my top priorities when I first ran for office and I was proud to sit on the bargaining team that brought us across the finish line.”- said Vice Chair Monterroso

Monterroso emphasized that supporting labor unions and working families is central to her vision for Revere’s schools. “When our teachers and school staff are respected and treated fairly, our students thrive. Strong unions don’t just protect workers — they strengthen our schools, our families, and our entire community.”

Monterroso is number 1 on the ballot for the Nov 4 election and has also received endorsements from former State Rep Kathi Reinstein; State Senator Lydia Edwards; the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC; and a Moms Demand Action campaign distinction. Learn more about her re-election efforts on social media @jacqueline4revere.