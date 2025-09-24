Revere Fire Union Endorses Joanne McKenna for City Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

City Councillor At Large candidate Joanne McKenna announced today that she has received the official endorsement of the Revere Fire Union – Local 926.

The endorsement, which highlights the Fire Department’s confidence in McKenna’s leadership and commitment to public safety, comes as a major boost to her campaign.

Upon receiving the endorsement, McKenna released the following statement:

“Thank you to the brave men and women of the Revere Fire Union Local 926 for their support in my campaign for City Councillor at Large! Your work in our community is priceless, and I look forward to being your partner on the Council.”