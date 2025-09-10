RHS Welcome Club Helps New Students Navigate Public Transit

Special to the Journal

For many Revere High School (RHS) students, the new school year brings more than new classes and teachers—it also brings a new way of getting to school. With bus transportation for middle and high school students no longer provided, students now rely on MBTA passes to get to and from campus. For newcomers to RHS, that change can feel overwhelming.

That’s where the Welcome Club stepped in. Last week, student members of the club—who serve as mentors and guides for new students—handed out bus schedules and even walked newcomers to nearby bus stops, making sure they felt comfortable with their routes to and from school.

“It was a pleasure to help so many students with their bus routes,” said Welcome Club member Jose Marin Herrera. “I understand how stressful it can be to learn a new public transportation system, so it felt rewarding to guide them through it. Thanks to our bilingual members, we were able to communicate clearly with every student. I especially enjoyed showing them their specific bus routes and sharing the best ways to get around Revere using public transit.”

The Welcome Club was created to ease the transition into high school life, pairing newcomers with peers who act like “big brothers and big sisters.” From giving building tours to sitting with new students at lunch, the club’s mission is to make sure every student feels a sense of belonging. Helping peers navigate public transportation is now part of that mission.

New students may find it stressful to learn how to get to school on the MBTA. By walking with them and showing them the way, our Welcome Club members are making sure no one feels alone in this experience,” said Lino Paulo Cabral, RHS Transfer Student Activity Advisor. “It felt so good to help and guide so many of our amazing students to the correct bus stop and explain all the bus routes. The Welcome Club members also provided the students with a printed bus route in their native language to ease their minds. We were also able to explain the difference between student Charlie Cards and an M7 card.”

The program, launched as a pilot through the district’s Equity Advisory Board, continues to grow as it finds new ways to support students. Whether it’s navigating the halls of RHS or catching the right bus home, Welcome Club members are building the kind of community where every student feels seen, supported, and ready to succeed.