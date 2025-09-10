BIC Awards August Home Pride Award

Special to the Journal

The Beachmont Improvement Commi2ee (BIC) recently presented the Sheets Family (Beverly and Barbara) of Bradstreet Avenue in Beachmont with the BIC Home Pride Award.

The Sheets, who have lived in Beachmont for over 40 years, were nominated by frequent passers-by on their way to and from work, who appreciate the amount of work put into maintaining their small, but bright and cheery outdoor space. The Sheets’ neighbors also appreciate it, as Beverly has also been taking care of two neighboring properKes. The BIC Home Pride award also included a home improvement voucher generously donated by Shirley Hardware in Winthrop.

Pictured (back row l-r) Tom Turner, Victor Monterroso, Tom Wilson, Mary Turner, David Gregory, and Kathleen Heiser. (Front row l-r) Nicole Deveau, Jacquelin Monterroso (and son Nicholas), Homeowners Barbara and Beverly Sheets, Carol Tye and Corinne Deveau.

If you know of a Beachmont residence that deserves recogniKon, please reply to beach- [email protected] with your nominaKon.