All MBTA Modes Free After 9 p.m. for Five Fridays and Saturdays to Mark Start +7of Extended Service

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced last month that, effective August 24 as part of Fall 2025 service changes, all subway lines and eight frequent bus routes will offer extended service on Fridays and Saturdays with five of the MBTA’s most frequent bus routes with the highest number of later riders offering extended service every day of the week. Trip end times for these lines and routes will be about one hour later compared to current service end times. Extended service will also be added on some ferry lines on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September with additional trips added.

To encourage riders to take advantage of the extended service, all subway lines, bus routes, ferries, Commuter Rail lines, and the RIDE trips will be free on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 9 PM through the end of service September 5 – 6, September 12 – 13, September 19 – 20, September 26 – 27, and October 3 – 4.

Weekend Extended Service

• Subway: Service for the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will be extended by about one hour on Friday and Saturday nights. Frequency during the one-hour of extended service will be about every 30 minutes on the Ashmont and Braintree branches of the Red Line and each of the Green Line branches, and about every 15 minutes between Alewife and JFK/UMass on the Red Line, on the entire Orange Line, and on the entire Blue Line.

• Bus: Service on Bus Routes 1, 22, 39, 66, 110, SL1, SL3, and SL5 will extend by about one hour on Friday and Saturday nights. Frequency during the one-hour of extended service will be approximately every 30 minutes.

• Ferries: Service for some ferry lines will extend by one to two hours with additional trips on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Friday, August 29, through Saturday, September 27:

• On Fridays: Hingham/Hull Ferry: An additional Hingham/Hull Ferry roundtrip will be added to the schedule departing about one hour later than current schedules. This trip departs Hingham to Long Wharf at 10:15 PM; the trip departs Long Wharf to Hull and Hingham at 11 PM.

• The current last departure from Hingham is at 9:15 PM with the last departure from Long Wharf at 9:55 PM.

• On Fridays and Saturdays: East Boston Ferry: Additional East Boston Ferry trips will be added to the schedule with service extended to 10 PM. The last trip from East Boston to Long Wharf will depart at 9:30 PM; the last trip from Long Wharf to East Boston will depart at 9:45 PM.

• The current last departure from East Boston on Fridays is at 7:30 PM and on Saturdays is at 8:30 PM with the last departure from Long Wharf on Fridays at 7:45 PM and on Saturdays is at 8:45 PM.

• On Fridays and Saturdays: Charlestown Ferry: Additional Charlestown Ferry trips will be added to the schedule with service extended to 10 PM. The last trip from Charleston to Long Wharf will depart at 9:30 PM; the last trip from Long Wharf to Charlestown will depart at 9:45 PM.

• The current last departure from Charlestown on Fridays is at 8:15 PM and on Saturdays is at 6:15 PM with the last departure from Long Wharf on Fridays at 8:00 PM and on Saturdays at 6:00 PM.

• Lynn, Winthrop, and Quincy Ferries: The last trip for these routes will remain as they are on Fridays and Saturdays.

• Updated Ferry schedules will be available soon at mbta.com/Ferry.

Daily Extended Service

• Bus: Service on Bus Routes 23, 28, 57, 111, and 116 will be extended by about one hour every day of the week. Frequency during the one-hour of extended service will be approximately every 30 minutes.

The current cost of the extended service on subway lines and bus routes for additional operations personnel hours is approximately $2 million.

Schedules for all lines and routes vary. Riders are strongly encouraged to check schedules in advance and use the MBTA’s Trip Planner as well as the MBTA Go app to plan their travels. Regular fares will be charged for all extended services.

The MBTA previously announced additional Fall 2025 service adjustments. More information and detailed service schedules are available here.