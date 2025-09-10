RHS Roundup

Tremendous comeback victory for girls volleyball

The Revere High girls volleyball team opened its season with a thrilling, come-from-behind, 3-2 victory at non-league rival Beverly this past Friday.

After dropping the first two sets by identical scores of 25-20, the Lady Patriots embarked on their eventual reverse-sweep win, eking out a 25-23 victory in the third set and then tying the match with a commanding 25-11 win in the fourth set.

That set the stage for the decisive fifth set in which coach Emilie Clemons’s crew prevailed by a 15-13 decision.

A number of Lady Patriots contributed to the winning effort with superb performances. Senior middle Samarah Meristal delivered seven kills and made four blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Haley Peralta added six kills and served five aces. Seniors Dayana Ortega and Basma Sahibi each had five kills. Junior Anna Doucette served six aces and senior Isabella Arroyave delivered five aces.

The Lady Patriots have a busy week: They were scheduled to host Lynn English this past Monday and to travel to Medford today (Wednesday) before returning home to entertain Greater Lowell on Friday. They will make the short ride down Broadway to meet Chelsea next Monday and return home to meet Malden next Wednesday.

RHS boys soccer to host Everett next Tuesday

First-year head coach Gerardo Rodriguez and the Revere High boys soccer team, which embarked on the defense of its Greater Boston League (GBL) title with matches yesterday (Tuesday) vs. Lynn Classical and tomorrow (Thursday) vs. Lynn English on Lynn’s Manning Field, will entertain GBL rival Everett next Tuesday afternoon in the Patriots’ home-opener on the turf field at Revere High School.

The opening kick-off is set for 4:15.

The 2025 Patriots will be led by a trio of captains, seniors Abel Aklog and Noah Gaviria and junior Francisco Navarette. The varsity squad is rounded out by 13 seniors, Patrick Valentim, David Tamayo, Jadrian Sanchez, Daniel Roque, Bilal Ourioiur, Cesar Merentes, Adin Lozich, Maicol Mayoga, Kevin Alves, Lukas Jimenez, Edwin Alarcon, Youcef Amouri, and Jason Baila; seven juniors, Kareem Abomoustafa, Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez, Davi Dos Santos, Santiago Espinosa, Alejandro Hernandez, Emmanuel Lopera, and Sebastian Rueda; sophomore Christian Flores; and freshman Snider Rivas.

Samuel Arrango and Christian Mancia are Rodriguez’s assistant coaches. Jerry Geser is the JV coach and Anane Yaw is the freshman coach.

RHS field hockey wins opener, 2-1

The Revere High field hockey team opened its season with a 2-1 victory over Arlington Catholic Saturday morning at Harry Della Russo (HDR) Stadium.

Bianca Rincon and Gemma Stamapolous scored the goals for the Patriots.

“Everyone played really well,” said RHS head coach Victoria Correia. “We’re excited for the rest of the season.”

Correia and her crew are slated to play at Malden today (Wednesday) and will host Lowell this Saturday at HDR at 10:00. They will trek to Methuen on Monday and will return home to host St. Mary’s of Lynn next Wednesday.

RHS girls soccer hosts Lynn English tomorrow afternoon

The Revere High girls soccer team, which opened its 2025 season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical, will entertain GBL foe Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.

The opening kick-off with the Lady Bulldogs is set for 4:15 on the turf field at Revere High.

Head coach Ariana Rivera, whose squad qualified for the state tournament in 2024 with a 9-7 overall record and finished in fourth place in the GBL with a 9-5 mark, said she is looking forward to a highly-competitive 2025 season with the Lady Patriots’ GBL rivals.

The 2025 edition of the Lady Patriots will be led by a pair of captains, senior Nataly Esquivel and sophomore Sharon Oliva Folgar.

The other members of the team are seniors Grace Ramirez, Andrea Mendieta, Lesly Mendoza, Jayleeyah Figueroa, Sarah Aguilar, Diana Figueroa, Sophia De Freitas, Valeria Quijada, Thiffane Da Silva, and Wiam Zidani; juniors Kesley Morales, Ajsi Balla, Angie Caneza Contreras, Sara Granados, Amilee Alvarez Hernandez, Amy Lopez, and Adriana Cataldo; and sophomores Emily Torres and Jelitza Jerezano.

After tomorrow’s match with English, the Lady Patriots will make the short trek to GBL foe Everett next Tuesday.