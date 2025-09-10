Letter to the Editor

Thank you to our DSPs for providing care, dignity to so many

Dear Editor,

Since 2008, the second week of September has been designated Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Recognition Week to honor the hundreds of thousands of human services workers across the country helping people live their best lives. I want to take this opportunity to thank the DSPs of North Suffolk Community Services for their vital contributions to our organization and our mission.

NSCS employs more than 1,000 people throughout 80 programs in Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston and other local communities. More than half of these talented and compassionate individuals are DSPs, providing direct care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use and/or mental health challenges. Each day, they give the best of themselves to support our clients in their pursuit of independence, recovery, stability and community inclusion. The work is complex and demanding, but our DSPs treat all with dignity and understanding.

At NSCS, we strongly believe that our employees set us apart. This week, we publicly recognize the contributions and value of our DSPs to let both our community and our DSPs know that their NSCS colleagues, clients and families appreciate them every day.

Judi Lemoine,

President & CEO

North Suffolk

Community Services