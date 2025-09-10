RHS Football

Revere drops season opener to Quincy

By Cary Shuman

The Revere High School football team played Quincy High tough for three quarters before the Presidents pulled away to a 41-0 victory in the season opener for both teams Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

One of the bright sports was Revere’s rushing game, which produced more than 200 yards in the game.

“We were in the red zone (from the 20-yard-line to the goal line) three times in the first half, but we kept stalling,” said head coach Lou Cicatelli, whose team tailed, 14-0, at the break. “But Quincy is a very good football team with two outstanding running backs, and we didn’t do a good job of tackling.”

On the bright side, quarterback Jose Fuentes made a strong debut, finishing as Revere’s leading rusher with 92 yards. Sophomore back Reda Atoui rushed for 80 yards while Mario Ramirez had 32 yards.

“I think we can build around Jose – he’s a really good quarterback and I’m looking forward to seeing his development into a leader of our offense this season,” said Cicatelli.

The Revere coach also praised the effort of junior Bryan Maia, who played center on offense and tackle on defense. “He played the whole game on both sides of the ball, never took a play off,” lauded Cicatelli. “Reda blocked a pass in the air, and Bryan picked it off and ran the football to their 20-yard line, but we couldn’t convert it into a score.”

Revere has a bye this week before hosting Beverly on Sept. 19 (6 p.m.) at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“I can promise you we will be better against Beverly,” said Cicatelli, who is hoping for a large crowd in support of his football team.