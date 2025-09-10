Obituaries 09-10-2025

Annette Bonasoro

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Annette Bonasoro on September 5, 2025, surrounded by her family. Annette’s unwavering spirit and strength touched the lives of everyone she knew.

Born on September 3, 1942, to the late Josephine and John Bonasoro, Annette grew up in East Boston until the age of 14, when her family relocated to Malden. She graduated with honors from Malden High School in 1959, where she also proudly served as captain of the cheerleading squad, exemplifying her leadership and zest for life.

Annette’s journey took her through many communities, including 20 years in Revere and 25 years in Middleton. Most recently, she resided at the Jack Satter House in Revere, where she actively participated in numerous activities, including writing for the Gazette Newspaper, sharing her voice and spirit with her community.

A dedicated scholar, Annette graduated from Leslie College and built a meaningful career in Human Resources, working for notable organizations such as TASC, Radcliffe College, Goldstein and Manillo, and Newbury College, where she also shared her knowledge as an instructor.

Annette’s legacy lives on through her beloved daughter, Lauren Fazio and her husband, Sal Fazio. She was a proud grandmother to her grandson, Sal Fazio, and a cherished aunt to her nephew, John Cataldo and nieces: Jeanette Spainhour, Jeannie Marie Cataldo and Domenique Burgos.

Annette’s warmth, kindness and resilience will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, September 11th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 (Noon). Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden.

Rest in peace, Annette. Your spirit will continue to inspire us all.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army by visiting: give.salvationarmy.org

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Paul C. Nicholls

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Mr. Paul C. Nicholls, age 72 of Saugus, formerly of Revere, died on Thursday, September 4th at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (DiRienzo) Nicholls with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in Boston and raised in Revere, Mr. Nicholls was the son of the late Paul J. and Eleanor (Collins) Nicholls. Paul was a member of IMA Local Union 447. He was also a member of Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop. Paul was an avid golfer, fisherman and boater.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Nicholls is survived by his brother, John Nicholls and his wife Gail of Middleton; brother-in-law, Anthony DiRienzo and his wife Cheryl of Pittsburgh; two sisters-in-law, Linda Giacobbe and her husband Gene of Danvers and Annette Cerulli and her husband Bob of Saugus; as well as many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard “Skip” Nicholls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund at jimmyfund.org.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday (09/10/2025) from 4-7 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 7 p.m. At the request of the family, MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.