Long Season Ahead for Pats’ Fans

We realize it’s just one game at the start of a long-season (literally), but it seems clear that this is going to be another long-season (metaphorically) for Patriots’ fans.

The Pats’ loss to the Raiders at Gillette on Sunday was a total snoozer; it’s one thing to lose, but another thing altogether to play uninspiringly.

Our observation was brought all the more into focus after watching the incredible game between the Bills and the Ravens Sunday night. That was the kind of epic contest that delighted Patriots’ fans for almost 20 years during the era of Brady and Belichick, but which now is just a distant memory.

As we have noted before, as long as the AFC has Patrick, Josh, Lamar, and Joe (every fan knows them by their first names), the Pats will be looking from the bottom-up.

Hopefully, we won’t be missing too many games this season between the top teams in the league because the Pats will be televised in their local market instead.